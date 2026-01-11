Water-Borne Diseases: How Contaminated Drinking Water Is Becoming a Silent Killer in India

Contaminated drinking water in Indore caused severe illness and deaths, exposing the silent threat of water-borne diseases and India's urgent need for safe, clean water.

Indore, which has been recognised as the cleanest city of Madhya Pradesh, India, recently faced a tragic public health hazard. In some localities of the city, many residents suffered critical illness after drinking contaminated water. Some people even died. Water, which is the basis of life, became the cause of deaths of many people. Why? As the drinking water supply of the municipal corporation got mixed with sewage, it caused severe gastrointestinal infections in people, which went unnoticed till the deaths occurred.

This incidence brought into our minds the hazards of consuming contaminated and infected drinking water. Water-borne diseases are caused by consuming unsafe contaminated water, which can be life-threatening. The supply of safe and clean drinking water is a major crisis in India.

Why Is Water Contamination So Common In India?

Widespread water contamination is common in both urban and rural areas, the reasons being many, such as old and leaking pipelines, poor sewage/drainage systems, flooding, and inadequate water treatment before it is safe for consumption.

These factors cause microorganisms to enter the drinking water supply, which grow rapidly and cause large-scale morbidities. Though water which appears clear may still contain microorganisms, it becomes difficult to detect at our homes.

Water-borne diseases: Diseases that spread through contaminated water containing disease-causing microorganisms. Types include:

1. Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases

Diarrhoea is the most common illness due to contaminated water. In most cases, diarrhoea recovers on treatment, but when it becomes severe, it can be fatal, especially in small children, elderly individuals, and people with weak immunity.

2. Cholera

It is caused by bacteria named Vibrio cholerae present in contaminated water. It spreads rapidly, causing mass casualties due to severe life-threatening dehydration from profuse watery diarrhoea (rice-water stools), vomiting, and cramps. It needs urgent treatment, combining rehydration therapy with IV fluids, antibiotics, and proper sanitation.

3. Typhoid Fever

Typhoid is another water-borne disease caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria present in water contaminated with human faecal waste. In this disease, the person suffers from persistent fever, lethargy, weakness, pain in the abdomen, and intestinal bleeding. When typhoid becomes fatal, it can even cause perforation of the intestines, leading to death.

4. Dysentery

When the stool is mixed with blood, it is known as dysentery. Dysentery is caused by parasites and bacteria. The person suffers from pain in the abdomen and stool mixed with blood. Repeated episodes of dysentery can cause malnutrition, chronic weakness, and long-term damage to the intestines.

5. Hepatitis A & E

Hepatitis is a viral infection of the liver, caused by contaminated food and water, and spread through the faeco-oral route.

Hepatitis E, if it occurs in pregnant women, can become highly fatal.

6. Other harmful effects of consuming unsafe contaminated water

Skin, dental, and developmental defects

Dental and skeletal fluorosis is caused by excessive fluorides in drinking water.

Arsenic, if present above the recommended level in drinking water over the long term, can cause skin, bladder, liver, and lung cancers.

It can cause skin lesions, rashes, and cardiac diseases.

Sometimes, it can cause diabetes also.

These hazards are visible over the long term. Lead, if present in drinking water, can cause impairment of brain development in children.

Nitrates, if present in water, can cause "blue baby syndrome" in infants. The irony is that these hazards are visible over a long-term period and not immediately.

The hazards of contaminated water in children and pregnant women. Children suffer recurrent infections, malnutrition, and developmental delay when exposed to unsafe contaminated water. Similarly, pregnant women can also suffer pregnancy-related complications due to unsafe water.

Can Water-Borne Diseases Be Prevented?

Yes, of course. Most water-borne diseases can be prevented by proper water treatment, regular maintenance of water pipelines, a good sewage system, regular testing of water purity, and educating people to become aware.

But compliance is low in reality, which is why outbreaks of casualties due to contaminated water occur.

Like other fundamental rights, provision of safe, clean drinking water is also a fundamental right (Right to Life).

It is a failure of the system when numerous outbreaks of deaths occur due to contaminated water.

Surveys and testing must be regularly done to ensure the supply of safe, clean drinking water. The sewage system should be good. Regular maintenance of water pipelines is necessary. If such outbreaks occur, public health should be given priority. Regular, time-to-time education and awareness should be given to the public about water safety.

How To Suspect Water Contamination At Home? Any change in water colour, taste, or smell should be immediately reported to the authorities without delay.