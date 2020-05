The hot and humid summer months are here. Along with the heat and the dust, you also have to deal with a few diseases that are unique to this season. With the coming of summers, we see a proliferation of diseases and infection. The hot summer months provide a perfect breeding ground for most viruses and bacteria. Most of these ailments are water borne. Though some are not life-threatening, others can be fatal if care and proper treatment is not given in time. In countries like India, water-related diseases are the most common cause of deaths among the poorer sections of people. But this does not mean that others are immune to the dangers. One of the main reasons behind the spread of summer diseases is the lack of clean water for domestic use. Also Read - Foodborne diseases peak in summer: Here's how you can stay safe

Here, we reveal a few water borne diseases that you need to be careful of in summer.

Diarrhoea

This is a very common water borne disease in summer and it happens when you drink contaminated water. It can be viral as well as bacterial or due to parasites. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and children are more at risk from this disease. If you experience mild diarrhea, tehr is no cause for worry. But severe cases need treatment as it can cause dehydration and related problems. Some of the common symptoms of this condition are abdominal pain and cramps and loose and watery stool. Sometimes, you may also notice blood in stool. Frequent vomiting is also another symptom.

Cholera

This is a bacterial infection and it is transmitted via contaminated food and drinks. It causes a very form of diarrhea that can quickly turn fatal if proper care is not taken. In India, thousands of people die of cholera every year. Symptoms include watery stool, loss of appetite and fever. Other symptoms may be an accelerated heart rate, fatigue, low blood pressure and dryness in mouth and nose. It can cause potassium deficiency because of dehydration. You need prompt medical treatment for this condition.

Mosquito borne diseases

Filariasis, malaria, Japanese encephalitis, dengue and chikungunya are common mosquito borne diseases in India. These can turn fatal if you don’t receive prompt treatment. Filaria, a parasitic disease, can even cause permanent disability in a patient. High fever is the first symptoms of these diseases that are caused by mosquito bites. Sometimes, as in the case of dengue and chikungunya, you may also experience severe body ache. Dengue is dangerous also because it causes your blood platelet count to fall. Japanese encephalitis is also dsangerous because it can cause inflammation in the brain leading to seizures.

Typhoid

This disease is again spread via intake of food and water that is contaminated with faeces of an infected person. Common symptoms of typhoid are fluctuating high fever, fatigue, sleepiness and diarrhea. Prompt treatment is required to prevent development of secondary infections and also to prevent relapse.

A few prevention tips

You can avoid these diseases by taking a few precautions. Boil water before drinking it. This kills most pathogens. Make sure that your house and surroundings are clean and always wash your vegetables and fruits properly before eating. Practice good personal hygiene. Also prevent the breeding of mosquitoes by not letting stagnant water accumulate in your home and surroundings.