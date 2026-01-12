Washington Sundar Health Update: Side Strain Injury Forces Scans, Confirms Shubman Gill — Why It Can Disrupt An All-Rounder’s Game

Washington Sundar to undergo scans after a side strain injury, confirms Shubman Gill. Experts explain why this injury can disrupt an all-rounder's game.

India's all-rounder Washington Sundar has suffered an injury during the first ODI against New Zealand, with captain Shubman Gill confirming that Sundar will undergo a scan after suffering a side strain during the match. Washington Sundar, who is an all-rounder, had to leave the field midway through New Zealand's innings and was unable to field again. Even after facing the strain, he still walked out to bat and played a small, but valuable cameo as India chased down 301 to win, helping the team to secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series but now his fitness is out of balance as a scan will find out how serious the injury is.

Washington Sundar Health Update

During the first ODI in Vadodara, Sundar bowled five overs for 27 runs before suffering with a side, strain and walking of the field early in New Zealand's innings. Indian captain Shubman Gill confirmed after the game that the all-rounder suffer side strain, and will go for scans to find out the seriousness of the injury. The injury was forced noticed when Sundar felt pain while running and had discomfort later during the inning. He didn't feel further, but still came out to bat at number eight, showing grit by contributing seven not out and sharing a quick 27-run partnership with KL Rahul while clearly limited in mobility between the wickets. Shubman Gill shared the update after the match, cleared out. That scan is very important to find out whether Sundar will stay in March or not, including both ODI's and upcoming T20 series.

What Is side strain injury?

A side strain injury can affect the muscle with the side of the torso often the obliques-and can happen due to twisting motion involved in bowling or sudden moments in the field during match. For cricketers, this type of injury can be tricky because it impacts both bowling mechanism, and running between the wickets, which is very important for an all-rounder. The thing that is more concerning is the side strain does not always heal quickly. It requires proper rest and rehabilitation, meaning the timeline for recovery can be unpredictable, especially if the scan detect some particular muscle strain. This can particularly affect Sundar upcoming matches or force India's management to manage his workload carefully in T20 series.

Washington Sundar injury Impact On India's Plan

Washington Sunder's injury happened at a very sensitive time with the ODI series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026 on the Horizon, where he is expected to be an important, all-rounder option. So if his shows moderate to severe strain, then India have to play without him until he recovers properly. His ability to bowl, economic overs, contribute quick runs in the lower middle order, and providing fielding agility, making him a valuable peace in India's limited-overs plan. Losing him early in the series or for a major tournament, good force, Captain Shubman Gill, and the selector, two recalibrate combinations and find like for like replacement. Washington Sunder's recovery period and coming back will be dependent on the scan.