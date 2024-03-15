Warning: Nasal Rinses With Tap Water Can Give You Deadly Amoeba Infections

For the sake of health, it is important to maintain overall hygiene. Otherwise, there is a risk of developing infections. A new study has come to the fore and warned that people who use nasal rinses to relieve sinus congestion -- that, too, with a 'neti pot' (a nasal irrigation device) -- need to exercise caution, as those who use tap water are susceptible to 'deadly' brain-eating amoeba infections. The study was published by researchers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this week. According to reports, the CDC has found that the infections stem from a type of organism called 'acanthamoeba'. Which is why it is crucial to ensure that a nasal rinse water is sterile.

What is acanthamoeba?

As mentioned earlier, acanthamoeba is a type of amoeba that can cause a 'range of symptoms' and has a fatality rate of 82 per cent. According to the CDC, acanthamoeba can cause rare-but-severe infections of the eyes, skin and the central nervous system. It is found worldwide in water and soil, and can spread to the eyes through 'contact lens use, cuts, or skin wounds', or by being inhaled into the lungs. Most people will be exposed to acanthamoeba during their lifetime, but very few will become sick.

What The Study Found

For the study, researchers reportedly included data from 10 patients, who were 'immunocompromised'; they used nasal rinse and developed the infection.

Dr Julia Haston, medical epidemiologist at the CDC, who was a part of the team that conducted the study said this research is important because, in the past, it has been 'difficult to trace the cause of the disease due to the rarity of the illness'. "This is really the first time we've ever been able to identify a possible route of exposure for these acanthamoeba infections, because this amoeba lives in the environment, and we are all exposed to it. Often, it is really hard to know how these infections happen and if it is hard to know how the infections happen, then it's hard to know how to prevent them," Haston was quoted as saying.