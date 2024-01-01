Warning: Doing This May Lead To Erosion Of Enamel, Tooth Sensitivity

Just like the rest of the body, oral hygiene and dental health are important, too. Not many people may know this, but the nature of your teeth speaks volumes of your overall well-being, and poor oral health may indicate underlying issues in the body. It is, therefore, extremely important to brush your teeth twice daily, go for regular checkups and stay away from food and drinks that may be harmful.

Dr Chirag Arun Chamria, a dentist, shared an important video on Instagram, wherein he talked about the dental damage that can happen when one consumes carbonated drinks. "Have you ever noticed how, after drinking a fizzy or carbonated drink, your teeth begin to feel smooth?

"While it might feel refreshing, it's essential to understand that this smoothness doesn't indicate that your teeth are getting cleaner. In reality, the fizzy nature of these drinks can lead to the erosion of the top layer of your teeth, creating a smooth appearance," he said.

According to the dentist, if you consume a carbonated drink once-in-a-blue moon, it will not cause a lot of damage. "But, regular consumption may contribute to increased tooth sensitivity, erosion of enamel, and the potential for teeth to become brittle or develop a yellowish tint," he warned.

The doctor added that it is "crucial to be mindful of the impact of such beverages on your dental health and consider moderating their intake for long-term oral well-being".

According to the National Library of Medicine, dental caries may result from a "long-term high intake of soft drinks and deterioration in oral hygiene patterns". In other cases, slowly-progressed caries may "suddenly become rampant", resulting from "frequent exposure to erosive acids".

It also stated that patients must be made aware of the harmful effects of excessive soft drink consumption, and advised to follow these tips to prevent dental erosion and caries: "limiting soft drinks intake, choosing the low erosive soft drinks, improving the drinking habit, tooth-brushing at least twice a day, avoiding brushing tooth within 1 hour after consuming acidic food, and using fluoride or remineralising toothpaste".