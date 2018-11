Exposure to sun, smoking, rubbing your eyes excessively, using contact lenses and so on, can lead to sore eyes. Your life may become miserable due to it. You will not be able to do your daily tasks easily. But, if your eyes are more painful and sore, you may also experience other ailments like glaucoma, optic neuritis, chalazion, uveitis, iritis, blepharitis, dry eyes, dehydration and many more. Hence, you should not delay anymore and seek your expert’s help. But, you should avoid rubbing your eyes or using any over-the-counter products which can give a tough time to your eye as it can be risky as well. So, don’t self-medicate. Furthermore, you can also try these natural hacks which will help you to deal with sore eyes.

You can opt for cucumber

The mighty cucumber can be soothing for your eyes. It can give that much-needed cooling effect. It can help you to tackle those burning sensations, irritation and soreness and calm you down. So, just place those amazing refrigerated cucumber slices on your eyes. Remember, you should not put anything inside your eyes. It can harm your eyes.

You can opt for cold compress

You will be able to reduce your soreness and that burning sensation with the help of cold compress. Thus, your irritated eyes will get that relief from that frustrating pain and inflammation. You can go for an ice pack or can also dip a clean cloth in cold water and place it on your eyes.

You can opt for aloe vera gel

The amazing aloe vera gel can help you to heal due to its healing properties. It also has soothing and relaxing properties which can help you to get rid of soreness. It also has antimicrobial compounds and antioxidants which can help you to get rid of the soreness. Just place cotton pads in aloe vera gel and place them on your eyes.

You can opt for Epsom salt

Epsom salt is loaded with antimicrobial properties. The tiredness cause due to sore eyes can be dealt with the help of Epsom salt. You can mix some Epsom salt in hot water and dip a cotton pad in it. Place the cotton pad on your eye. You will be able to say goodbye to your pain.

The take-home message: If the problem persists for a longer time then speak to your expert. See to it that you tackle this issue on time.