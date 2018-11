A type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons, can be termed as a Seasonal affective disorder (SAD). SAD tends to start and end at about the same time every year. You will become moody and feel low all the time. You may exhibit symptoms like problems while sleeping, lack of energy, fatigue, depression, less interest in the activities which you love to do usually, difficulty in focusing on your task, changes in your weight and appetite and so on.

If you are experiencing winter SAD, you may have symptoms like oversleeping, weight gain and fatigue. And if you are experiencing summer SAD, you will show symptoms like weight loss, anxiety and so on. You may experience SAD due to the reduced level of sunlight in fall and winter. A considerable drop in your serotonin level can also put you at the risk of SAD. So, apart from your doctors advise you can also try these natural solutions to tackle SAD and enhance your health.