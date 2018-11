A fungal infection on one or more nails which starts off as a yellow or a white spot under the tip of the nails can be termed nail infection. Since the fungus tends to spread deeper into the nails and can lead to cause discolouration of your nails. It can be painful and annoying and can snatch away your peace.

One of the most common nail infection is known as onychomycosis, which can occur when the fungi invade your fingernail or a toenail inside the skin underneath the nails. This infection does not cause pain unless it not treated at the time. You may exhibit symptoms like swelling, inflammation and crumbling along with the yellowing of your nails. It can make your life miserable. Furthermore, it can also lead to splitting, cracking and you may also lose your nail. Hence, you should take proper steps to deal with it. Follow these smart strategies.

You can opt for lemon juice

The amazing lemon juice is jam-packed with antifungal and antiseptic properties and the citric acid content in it can help you to stop spreading of the infections. So, what you should do is that apply some fresh lemon juice on the affected area and you will surely be able to bid adieu to the infection.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

The mighty apple cider vinegar has acidic properties which will help you to prevent the nail fungus from spreading. It will also help you to eliminate the bacteria and fungus. So, just soak your nails in the solution of apple cider vinegar along with some water. You can try this remedy for few days and it will surely yield results.

You can opt for tea tree oil

The fantastic tea tree oil contains antifungal and antiseptic properties which can help you to deal with nail fungus. You can mix tea tree oil and coconut oil together and apply the mixture on to your affected nail.

You can opt for lavender oil

This lovely lavender oil has antiseptic properties which can help you to treat the nail infection very effectively. It can soothe your irritating skin and can reduce the inflammation. So, just apply some lavender oil to the affected nail and relax for some time! This can help you for sure.

You can opt for orange oil

The magnificent orange oil has antifungal properties and can beneficial to bid adieu to that nail infection. You can apply some orange oil to your affected nail and wait for some time. The orange oil will surely do the trick. Also, make sure that you do a patch test before applying it on to your nail. If you experience any redness, burning sensation or itchiness, do not go ahead with it.