Dust mites are microscopic organisms that tend to feed off house dust and the moisture in the air. It can also lead to asthma, eczema and so on. Dust allergy can be triggered by cockroaches, mould, pollen and many other factors. You may exhibit symptoms like a runny nose, itching, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, red eyes and so on. Along with your doctor’s suggestions you can also try these amazing tricks to tackle allergy.

You can opt for honey: Honey has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to deal with allergy. So, to get rid of the allergy you should consume a teaspoon of honey daily.

You can opt for lavender oil: The lovely lavender oil is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and can help you to deal with respiratory disorders mainly dust allergy. It can also help you to sleep better and get de-stress. You can add lavender oil to your diffuser and you can inhale it.

You can opt for eucalyptus oil: The mighty eucalyptus oil contains soothing and anti-inflammatory properties and can treat congestion and allergies. You can put some eucalyptus oil to the diffuser and inhale it and feel better and deal with allergies.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar: The magnificent apple cider vinegar is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and is expectorant nature and can help you to keep allergy at bay. You can put some apple cider vinegar to water and drink it.

You can opt for turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin which is decongestant. It can help you to reduce the release of histamines in the body, which can cause the trigger to that annoying allergy. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and can help you to keep allergy at bay and fight infections. You can opt for turmeric milk. So, just add turmeric to the milk and drink it.

You can opt for aloe vera: The fantastic aloe vera carries anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and can help you to eliminate dust allergies. You can have aloe vera juice daily in the quantity recommended by the expert.

You can opt for peppermint tea: It is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory and decongestant properties and can help you to bid adieu to dust allergies. If you consume it you will be able to get rid of sneezing and that irritating runny nose. You can put some peppermint tea in water and boil it. And let it steep and strain it and drink it.