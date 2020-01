In order to keep malaria parasites under control, you need to keep your surroundings clean and eat right.

Tiny microorganisms sneak into your body through a myriad of routes in the forms of viruses, bacteria or parasites. Malaria parasite is one such microorganism that infiltrates into your system through mosquitoes. This mosquito-borne disease is preventable and curable too. However, if left untreated it can turn fatal. According to a WHO data, in the year 2017, the global mortality burden of malaria was alarming. The figure hovered around 435,000. Data from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme states that in 2018, 3,99,134 cases of malaria had been reported in India alone. But the good news is scientists have found a new way of taming the malaria parasite. The new technique is known as Lyse‐Reseal method. This is a gene alteration method which will help researchers understand the biology of the malaria pathogen and enable them to find more efficient ways of controlling these parasites.

Malaria is a communicable disease that comes with symptoms like high fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, muscle pain, sweating, chest pain, and cough. However, in severe cases, the manifestations are more intense leading to failure, anaemia, breathing problems, and low blood sugar levels. Malaria parasite thrives well in tropical and subtropical regions. But some studies suggest that these microorganisms can also develop faster in mosquitoes at colder regions. While scientific studies are on to help us prevent and tackle malaria parasite, there are small steps that we can take to keep them under control.

Wear protective clothes

Keep yourself fully covered. Long trousers and full sleeve shirts are good options, especially for the evening.

Use mosquito nets

This is a must, especially if the area you live in is infested with mosquitoes. An insecticide-treated net could be the best option. However, the ordinary ones are also effective. Mosquito repellents should also be used generously.

Keep your surroundings clean

Don’t let things pile up on your waste basket. Also, make sure that there is no stagnant water in and around your house.

Carry anti-malarial drugs while travelling

If you’re visiting a country where malaria is rampant, discuss with your doctor and carry the necessary medicines. This will serve as an effective precautionary measure.

Gorge on foods that can tame malaria parasites

Include a lot of pineapples in your meals. This is fruit is rich in a compound called bromelain. It can kill the parasite causing malaria. Turmeric can also be instrumental in inhibiting the growth of malaria parasites. garlic and onion are also helpful