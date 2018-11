A condition when the tendons in the elbow are overloaded by repetitive motions of the wrist and the arm can be termed as tennis elbow or lateral epicondylitis. You may experience excruciating pain in your forearm, and it can also spread to your wrist. You may exhibit symptoms like finding it difficult to hold objects, shaking hands, aching elbows and so on. You may suffer from tennis elbow due to the overuse of your muscles, and also tendons of your elbow, playing certain sports and so on, can also cause it. But, you will be able to get rid of your tennis elbow along with your doctor’s help and by opting for these fool-proof hacks. Get going now!

You should opt for turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin which can help you to speed up healing, reduce the pain and inflammation and relax you! You can consume turmeric milk and you will feel better for sure. So, just add some turmeric to that warm milk and you are good to go. Drink it and get back on track.

Turmeric contains curcumin which can help you to speed up healing, reduce the pain and inflammation and relax you! You can consume turmeric milk and you will feel better for sure. So, just add some turmeric to that warm milk and you are good to go. Drink it and get back on track. You should opt for lavender oil: The lovely lavender is anti-inflammatory and analgesic in nature and can help you to deal with tennis elbow. You can apply lavender oil to the affected area and you are sorted!

The lovely lavender is anti-inflammatory and analgesic in nature and can help you to deal with tennis elbow. You can apply lavender oil to the affected area and you are sorted! You should opt for lemongrass oil: The fantastic lemongrass oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your inflammation. So, just apply it on to the affected area.

The fantastic lemongrass oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your inflammation. So, just apply it on to the affected area. You should opt for aloe vera juice: Aloe vera juice can be one of the effective remedies to help you to get rid of tennis elbow. It has healing and anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to tackle swelling. Drink that awesome aloe vera juice every day in the quantity suggested by your expert.

Aloe vera juice can be one of the effective remedies to help you to get rid of tennis elbow. It has healing and anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to tackle swelling. Drink that awesome aloe vera juice every day in the quantity suggested by your expert. You should opt for ginger: The power-packed ginger has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your pain. Having ginger tea can be helpful for you. So, add some grated ginger to the water and boil. Then, strain it later and drink it immediately.

The power-packed ginger has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to reduce your pain. Having ginger tea can be helpful for you. So, add some grated ginger to the water and boil. Then, strain it later and drink it immediately. You should opt for pineapple: Pineapple is abundant in vitamin C and also contains an enzyme known as bromelain and is anti-inflammatory and analgesic in nature and can benefit for you. You can eat pineapple on daily basis. So, don’t forget to try it!