A medical condition that develops due to inflammation or irritation of a tendon which is a thick cord of collagen tissue that attaches your bone to your muscle can be called as tendonitis and is also referred to as tendinitis. It takes place as a result of a repetitive but minor impact on the affected area or due to the serious injury. Tendonitis can occur in the elbow, hip, knee, shoulder and elbow. You may exhibit symptoms like swelling, redness, a lump along the tendon, a frozen shoulder, crackling or grating of tendons as they move and pain which worsens upon your movement.

If you sit or slip in a wrong position, overuse the tendon, forget t warm-up before working out and certain health conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, gout, or psoriatic arthritis, can put you at the risk of tendonitis. You should speak to your expert who will suggest you the appropriate treatment and also opt for these magnificent remedies.

You can go for apple cider vinegar

Going for this mighty apple cider vinegar can be a good solution. It has powerful anti-inflammatory properties along with the presence of acetic acid and can you to help reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation. You will feel better due to this. You can mix some apple cider vinegar with warm water in the glass and drink it.

You can go for Epsom salt

If you are looking out for a remedy to help you to deal with inflammation to your tendons then you are at the right place. Epsom salt, also known as magnesium sulfate can reduce the inflammation and swelling due to its magnesium content. You can add some Epsom salt to your bathtub and soak in the water for some time.

You can go for cayenne pepper

Capsaicin is one of the main components of cayenne pepper and it exhibits analgesic activities which will help you to minus your pain and bid adieu to that inflammation. Take some cayenne pepper powder and add some drops of olive oil and massage it on the affected area.

You can go for castor oil

It contains ricinoleic acid and that tends to possess anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties which can help you to destroy your pain and inflammation. You can massage your affected area with castor oil and you will surely feel good.

You can go for turmeric

The curative turmeric is loaded with curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and can help in dealing with tendonitis and tackling its symptoms. You should add some turmeric to that warm milk and consume it. Don’t forget to try this awesome hack. You will surely be able to manage your pain and inflammation.