Osteoarthritis is termed as a degenerative disease wherein a person’s joints get damaged, stop moving freely and become painful. There is no disease-modifying treatment for osteoarthritis as if now. But in this research, an international team of scientists, along with the others from the University of Sheffield in the UK, analysed the genomes of over 77,000 people who were suffering from osteoarthritis. New genes and biological pathways connected to osteoarthritis, were found and some key points were also identified to which could help develop the new treatments to tackle this condition. This is surely a piece of good news and can be beneficial people in the long run! To help people overcome their pain, we also highlight some home remedies.

1: Maintain a healthy diet

The Arthritis Foundation suggests that opting for a Mediterranean diet can help reduce the inflammation which contributes to the symptoms of osteoarthritis-like stiffness, tenderness and so on. Also, other studies have shown that a variety of nutrients may help ease your osteoarthritis symptoms like foods abundant in vitamin C, fruits and vegetables. According to a study published the Journal Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fish and fish oil, may also relieve pain and enhance your wound and joint healing. Hence, you will have to follow a well-balanced diet. Load yourself up with fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy and fish. Choose healthy fats, like nuts and avocados, and healthy oils like olive. Another study published Arthritis Research and Therapy found that green tea can also be helpful for the patients suffering from osteoarthritis. Green tea contains polyphenols, which can reduce inflammation.

The ones who have osteoarthritis should stay away from alcohol, sugar, saturated and trans fat, which can increase the inflammation in your body.

2: Opt for a hot and cold compress

In order to deal with your joint pain and reduce swelling, you can try a cold compress. You can do so by placing an ice pack on the affected area or by taking some ice cubes and putting it in a clean cloth and then placing it on the area where you experience pain. You can go for hot compress which can help you to get rid of stiffness. You can use warm water or electrical pads.

3: Exercise without fail

It is a known fact that exercising will hurt if you are suffering from arthritis. But, some studies observed that exercise can be of great help for the patients suffering from osteoarthritis. It can help you to strengthen your bones and joints and you will also be able to stay active and energetic. In order to build stronger muscles, you can opt for resistance training. To burn calories and battle the bulge, you can go for aerobics. Try to maintain a steady weight which will help you take away pressure from your joints. It would be wise to seek professional help and exercise under the guidance of your trainer. Also, if you experience pain after exercising, it is better to stop doing so for a while. Moreover, you can also walk, go for yoga, swimming or Tai Chi.

4: Cut those excess kilos

Being overweight can take a toll on your weight-bearing joints like knees, hips and feet. So, if you battle the bulge then you will be able to manage your arthritis symptoms. According to the research published in the BMC Musculoskeletal Disorder, weight loss may reduce pain-associated inflammation. Weight loss, when combined with physical activity, can have a greater capacity to improve pain and function. Thus, take some efforts to get rid of those extra pounds.

5: Take Epsom salt bath

Epsom salt baths can help ease joint pain. The magnesium which is present in Epsom salt may reduce inflammation and pain. Thus, you should add some Epsom salt to your bath water and soak in it. Ta da, you will surely feel better.