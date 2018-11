Leg ulcers, also known as sores tend to develop on the broken or injured skin. You will prominently see them right about your ankles or even on the inner side of your legs. You may also experience leg ulcers if you have any underlying medical conditions. You may exhibit symptoms like irritated and flaky skin, discolouration on your leg, your ankles may swell, the hard skin around the ulcers and so on. Hence, you should visit your doctor and seek proper treatment. Apart from that, you can also opt for these magnificent hacks and deal with your leg ulcers.

You can opt for honey: The curative honey's anti-inflammatory properties can help you to reduce your swelling and pain and can heal your ulcers. The mighty honey is antibacterial in nature and can help you to deal with ulcers. You can apply some honey on the affected area and you will feel better.

You can opt for aloe vera: The amazing aloe vera is loaded with compounds like anthraquinones and certain hormones and has healing properties which can help you to tackle leg ulcers. You can take some aloe vera gel and apply it to your annoying ulcer.

You can opt for chamomile: It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help you to reduce the inflammation and swelling. Thus, you will be able to prevent infections. Add some chamomile to hot water and strain it later. Then, dip in the clean cloth and place it on your ulcers.