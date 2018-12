Do you experience that burning sensation in your chest and throat? Is your abdominal pain giving you a tough time? Did you skip your work due to vomiting? Well, gastritis is unpleasant and painful! But, you don’t have to fret anymore, as we tell you how to deal with it.

An inflammation of the stomach’s inner lining can be termed as gastritis. Your inner lining can get eroded due to that frustrating ulcer. Your stomach lining produces the stomach acids and different enzymes for digestion. And do you know that in an inflamed state, it produces lesser quantities of these chemicals? Gastritis is of two types that is acute- which you will experience sudden and will only last for some time. While chronic gastritis becomes an ongoing problem that can last for years if it is left untreated.

You will be shocked to know that excessive drinking and smoking, a faulty lifestyle, bacterial infection, stress, autoimmune disorders and many other factors can lead to gastritis. You may exhibit symptoms like vomiting, tarry stools, abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, loss of appetite, hiccups and so on. Hence, you should see to it that you address this problem on time and get it sorted! Furthermore, your doctor will give you medications to manage it and along with that, you can also opt for these natural solutions. Do try them today and you will surely notice an improvement.

Aloe vera juice is antiseptic in nature and can help you to fight that infection-causing bacteria. This mighty juice can help you to soothe your stomach and deal with inflammation and pain. Since it is anti-inflammatory in nature. You can have aloe vera juice regularly and you will be at peace.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar reduces that excess acid production in your stomach and restores the balance of your stomach. It fights the microorganisms that are causing damage to the stomach lining. So, just add some apple cider vinegar to the glass of water and consume it.

You can opt for baking soda

It can be effective to help you to manage your gastritis. Baking soda acts as an antacid and can help you to bring down the acid levels in the stomach. Hence, you will feel good. So, just add some baking soda to water and drink this magical solution.

You can opt for cabbage juice

Cabbage carries the ulcer healing factor known as vitamin U, which can help you to heal the stomach lining and say goodbye to gastritis within a few days. This awesome juice can also help you to cleanse your stomach and intestine. Cut that curative cabbage into small pieces and extract juice out of it with the help of your juicer and consume it.