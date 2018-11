Your liver is the largest organ in your body and can help you to digest food, store energy, and remove poisons. Fatty liver disease means you have extra fat in your liver and it can rob your peace. It can also lead to injuries, inflammation, and scarring. Do you know that fatty liver is of two types- alcoholic fatty liver, and non-alcoholic fatty liver. You may suffer from alcoholic fatty liver disease due to excessive alcohol consumption. While you may suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease due a diet high in fats and carbs or diabetes or due to the lack of physical activity. You will feel fatigued, uncomfortable and sick. But, you will be to deal with it if you make some lifestyle modifications. Know what you should do to treat this condition.

You can opt for lemon: The lovely lemons are abundant in vitamin C and antioxidants which can help your liver to produce glutathione. This can neutralize the toxins in your liver and help it to detoxify. So, you can just squeeze a lemon in a glass of water and drink it. This remedy is magical and can help you to get rid of that accumulated fat and help you to get rid of the fatty liver disease.

The lovely lemons are abundant in vitamin C and antioxidants which can help your liver to produce glutathione. This can neutralize the toxins in your liver and help it to detoxify. So, you can just squeeze a lemon in a glass of water and drink it. This remedy is magical and can help you to get rid of that accumulated fat and help you to get rid of the fatty liver disease. You can opt for apple cider vinegar: The mighty apple cider vinegar can help you to treat a host of conditions. Moreover, it can also help you to get rid of the fatty liver disease. It can help you to reduce fat and it is anti-inflammatory in nature. It can also help you to maintain a healthy weight and enhance the functioning of your liver. You can add some apple cider vinegar to warm water and drink it.

The mighty apple cider vinegar can help you to treat a host of conditions. Moreover, it can also help you to get rid of the fatty liver disease. It can help you to reduce fat and it is anti-inflammatory in nature. It can also help you to maintain a healthy weight and enhance the functioning of your liver. You can add some apple cider vinegar to warm water and drink it. You can opt for Indian gooseberry (amla): It is jam-packed with vitamin C and can help you to improper the functioning of your liver. It can help you to eliminate toxins from your liver. So, just eat it raw right now!