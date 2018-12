Gum problems and bone loss can lead to loose and shaky teeth. When periodontitis, an infection, destroys the bone and soft tissues supporting the teeth, then you may suffer from shaky teeth. Osteoporosis, gum disease, bad oral hygiene, dental injuries can also invite shaky teeth. This can be problematic and can rob your peace. If the tooth falls, it can spoil your appearance. So, just tackle this issue on time and you will be able to save your teeth.

A shaky tooth makes it difficult for you to eat anything. Furthermore, the tissue surrounding it becomes swollen, red, and painful and it can be alarming. So, here we suggest you few home remedies which will help you to overcome your problem.

You can opt for amla powder

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry is a whiz at supporting the connective tissue and aids in tissue regeneration and healing. Moreover, you will be able to tighten your teeth with the help of amla. You should add amla powder in water and mix it well. Then, you can rinse your mouth with this magnificent solution and you are good to go!

You can opt for oil pulling

Oil pulling has a host of health benefits. It can also help you to keep your oral health in check. The process of swishing the oil will not only help you to absorb all the impurities from every nook and corner but can also kill those microbes which are harmful and reside in the mouth. It can help you to get rid of any build-up found on the teeth and gums and strengthen your gums. Ta da, you will be able to tighten your loose teeth. You can take coconut oil and before brushing in the morning just swish with it. Then, just spit out the oil and rinse your mouth with warm water.

You can opt for garlic

Garlic is a strong antimicrobial agent and fights infection. If the loose tooth is because of that infection then placing the garlic on it can help in getting rid of the harmful microbes. You can place a garlic clove on the affected tooth.

You can opt for mustard oil

Mustard oil and table salt can strengthen your loose tight. You will be able to tighten them up. So, don’t wait anymore and go for it right away! You should add some salt to mustard oil and massage your teeth with it.

The take-home message: You should try these natural solutions. Apart from that, there are many other things which you can do. Avoid the consumption of junk, oily and sugar-laden foods. You should not have carbonated drinks as well. This healthy habits can be helpful for you.