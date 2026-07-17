Want to slow ageing? Reading books, listening to music and visiting museums may help, says study

Simple daily habits like reading, enjoying music and visiting museums may support healthier ageing, improve brain health and enhance overall well-being, according to new research.

Healthy ageing (Image AI Generated)

Growing older is a natural part of life, but scientists continue to explore ways to help people age in a healthier way. Taking favourites like reading books, listening to music and visiting museums could also help keep the brain and body healthy in old age, though it is important to keep eating a balance diet, exercising and getting a good night's sleep, a new study indicates.

The results complement further studies showing that mental and social engagement enhances life satisfaction and might even contribute to a healthier lifestyle and longevity.

Study finds cultural activities support healthy ageing

A study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour found that there was a positive correlation between the regular use of cultural and intellectual activities, and the wellbeing and health of older people as they age. For instance, they noted, a person who reads books had a more positive mental health rating, better cognitive function, and higher level of life satisfaction than one who does not read books.

The scientists felt these behaviors activate the brain, stimulate learning, decrease stress and stimulate social interaction, all beneficial elements in the healthy ageing process. While not conclusive, the study suggests these activities may have physical and mental health benefit over time in terms of their ability to prevent ageing.

How reading benefits your brain?

One of the simplest methods to keep your brain active is through reading. Readers benefit from a challenge to the brain, whether it's a novel, newspaper or magazine, as they improve memory, concentration and vocabulary. The National Institute on Aging (NIA) states that stimulating activities like reading, learning new skills, and solving puzzles help keep the mind active, and have potential benefits for maintaining cognitive functioning as people age.

Why music is good for healthy ageing?

Music and skill at play has a good importance more than just entertainment. Music has been proven to alleviate stress, to cheer the listeners up and even to activate pieces of the brain related to memory and emotion. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), arts and cultural activities can also be beneficial to physical and mental well being. Music can also help to ease loneliness and enhance wellbeing, especially for older people.

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Healthy habits still matter

Experts tell this to not miss out on healthy lifestyle behaviors but to complement them with cultural activities. According to Mayo Clinic recommendations, having a healthy lifestyle is essential for healthy ageing by engaging in regular exercise, keeping nutritious eating habits, sleeping well, managing stress and cultivating good social connections.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.