Tired legs and feet are accompanied by the pain and soreness in your leg muscles and the feet. You may find it difficult to do your daily chores with easy like walking, running and so on. It can give you a tough time by robbing your peace. The causes of tired legs can be overexertion, wearing a wrong or uncomfortable footwear, due to nutritional deficiencies, arthritis, obesity and so on. Prolong standing can also take a toll on your legs. Hence, you will have to give your legs that much needed Tender Loving Care (TLC). Along with your doctor’s medications, you can also try these natural solutions and get back on your feet.

You should opt for an oil massage: That amazing oil massage can help you to destroy your stress, enhance your blood circulation and calm you down. You can massage your legs with your choice of oil (olive, lavender or chamomile). Do make it warm before applying it on your legs.

That amazing oil massage can help you to destroy your stress, enhance your blood circulation and calm you down. You can massage your legs with your choice of oil (olive, lavender or chamomile). Do make it warm before applying it on your legs. You should opt for peppermint: That powerful peppermint has stress relieving properties and can help you to soothe your tired legs. So, just add some peppermint tea bags to a hot cup of water and brew it. Then, add that tea to the tub of hot water and you can soak your legs. This remedy will surely help you.

That powerful peppermint has stress relieving properties and can help you to soothe your tired legs. So, just add some peppermint tea bags to a hot cup of water and brew it. Then, add that tea to the tub of hot water and you can soak your legs. This remedy will surely help you. You should opt for ice pack: This magical remedy can help you to deal with swelling, inflammation and soothe your legs. You will feel good and will be able to relax after going for this remedy. You can take some ice in a clean towel and place it on your legs.

This magical remedy can help you to deal with swelling, inflammation and soothe your legs. You will feel good and will be able to relax after going for this remedy. You can take some ice in a clean towel and place it on your legs. You should opt for apple cider vinegar: The amazing apple cider vinegar can help you to get back on track. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to soothe that pain and inflammation. Add that super apple cider vinegar to the tub of hot water and soak your feet for some time.

The amazing apple cider vinegar can help you to get back on track. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to soothe that pain and inflammation. Add that super apple cider vinegar to the tub of hot water and soak your feet for some time. You should get your daily dose of vitamin D: To maintain healthy bones you will need vitamin D. So, just go out in sun or eat foods rich in vitamin D like soy milk, cereals, mackerel, salmon and so on. Speak to your expert about the foods which you can incorporate in your diet.

To maintain healthy bones you will need vitamin D. So, just go out in sun or eat foods rich in vitamin D like soy milk, cereals, mackerel, salmon and so on. Speak to your expert about the foods which you can incorporate in your diet. You should stay physically active: Exercise will be beneficial for your legs. But, don’t do any high-intensity activity as it can elevate your leg pain.