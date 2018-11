A kind of fat (lipid) present in your blood can be termed as cholesterol. Your cells will need cholesterol to function normally whereas your body makes it. However, you also get extra cholesterol from fatty foods that you consume. Factors like being overweight, consuming foods high in saturated and trans fat, being physically inactive and so on, can increase your cholesterol levels. Your high cholesterol can rob your peace and it can lower your productivity. But, you don’t have to worry anymore as we tell you how you can manage your cholesterol levels with these natural solutions.

You can opt for coconut oil: It can increase the good cholesterol levels in your blood. Hence, this can help lower the bad cholesterol levels and can help you to keep heart disease at bay and manage your weight. You can add coconut oil to your yummy salads and the dishes which you like. You can surely use it in your daily diet for cooking purpose.

You can opt for garlic: Garlic is loaded with a compound called allicin which is only released when you crush it and you will be surprised to know that this compound can help you to keep your cholesterol in check. You can chew on garlic as per your expert's advise or you can also add to in your soups, curry and other dishes.

You can opt for green tea: Green tea carries epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in it, which can help you to reduce your cholesterol. So, what are you waiting for? Just sip on it right away and stay in top shape.

Green tea carries epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) in it, which can help you to reduce your cholesterol. So, what are you waiting for? Just sip on it right away and stay in top shape. You can opt for yoghurt: Yes, you have heard it right? Yoghurt can be beneficial for you. It has good bacteria that can improve your gut health and keep your cholesterol in check. Eat yoghurt every day and manage your cholesterol effectively.