Swine flu, known as the H1N1 virus, is a new strain of an influenza virus which results into symptoms like those of the regular flu. Though it originated in pigs, it primarily spreads from person to person. People with a chronic illness like heart disease, diabetes mellitus, or neuromuscular disease can suffer from swine flu, people over the age of 65, children under the age group of 5, people who have low immunity and pregnant women are at a risk of swine flu. It is deadly and can wreck your well-being. It can deteriorate your quality of life and can affect your productivity. People suffering from swine flu can spread it through coughing, sneezing and so on.

If you are suffering from swine flu, you will exhibit symptoms like chills, fever, body pain, sore throat, coughing, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. But, you will be able to prevent it if you include these magnificent foods in your diet. So, just eat them and stay healthy and hearty!