Your diet has the power to reduce your risk of prostate cancer. According to the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center, you will be able to keep prostate cancer at bay or slow its progression if you follow a diet low I saturated fat and simple sugars, a diet which is high in fibre, fruits and vegetables. Yes, you have heard it right! Including fibrous foods, colourful veggies and fruits in your diet can help you to prevent yourself from prostate cancer. Likewise, there are certain foods which you should bid adieu to if you want to stay away from prostate cancer. Here, we decode the foods which you should not eat. Do follow these vital instructions which will allow you to maintain a good prostate health. Get started now!

You should limit your consumption of dairy products: According to research, if your drink milk, it can increase the risk of progression to prostate cancer. Skim and low-fat milk also tend to increase the risk of low-grade stages of it. you should see to it that you limit your consumption by avoiding eating full-fat butter, full-fat ice cream, full-fat yoghurt and full-fat cheese.

You should limit your intake of saturated fats: According to a study, limiting the intake of saturated fat may decrease your risk of prostate cancer. So, avoid eating baked and processed foods. You should also say no to fried and spicy food. It can give a tough time to your prostate.

The take-home message: You should take to your expert regarding the right kind of food you should eat. Also, eat it in the right quantity. This will help you to maintain a good prostate health.