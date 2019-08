The death rate due to various types of heart diseases is rising in India. From 1990 to 2016, it rose by 34 per cent from around 115.7 to 209.1 death per one lakh population in the same period, says a research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study highlights the need to address this issue and inform maximum people about this so that they can adopt the right preventive measures.

Your heart is a strong muscle that basically pumps blood to your body. Normally, it is the size of a closed fist. Your heart is one of the most important organs in the human body. It is the engine that keeps your body running. Any problem associated with it can deprive your body of the required oxygen and nutrients, eventually leading to death. Yes, it can be fatal as well.

Most of you must be in love with fast foods like pizza, burger, French fries and more. Well, if you are an advocate of such foods, it is time to change track. They are one of the main and most common reasons behind most of the heart health hazards including accumulation of bad cholesterol, coronary artery disease, heart attack, high blood pressure, stroke and even cardiac arrest. Eating these fast foods can gradually make you weak and reduce your immunity. This basically means that whatever you eat has a direct impact on your heart. Are you thinking about what to eat and what not to? Wait, we will help you with that.

Eating plant-based foods to keep heart diseases at bay: Study

According to a research published in the Journal of American Heart Association, eating mostly plant-based foods and fewer animal-based foods is associated with better heart health. It states that opting for vegetarian foods can lower your risk of dying from problems like heart attack, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. But that doesn’t mean that you need to completely stop non-vegetarian foods.

For the research, scientists reviewed a database of food intake information of more than 10,000 middle-aged U.S. adults who were monitored from 1987 through 2016. Each of these participants did not have cardiovascular disease at the start of the research. The study team then categorised participants’ eating patterns by the proportion of plant-based foods they ate versus animal-based foods. Further, it was found that people who ate mostly plant based foods had a 16 per cent lower risk of having a heart disease, 32 per cent lower risk of dying from a cardiovascular disease and 25 per cent lower risk of dying from any other health issues compared to those who ate the least amount of plant-based foods.

This clearly means that the best way you can look after your heart is by opting for healthy foods like plant-based ones. Here we give you a list of foods you can opt for if you wish to keep your heart healthy.

Nuts

Nuts like walnuts, almonds and pistachios are high in omega-3 fatty acids. These omega-3 fatty acids are like elixirs for your heart. They help in proper functioning of the heart and help reduce plaque formation in its arteries. The fibre content in the nuts help to ease the digestive tract, thereby helping your metabolism. A hand full of nuts, consumed as a mid-day snack, can help speed up your weight loss and protect your heart.

Fish

Including two or more servings of fish like ‘rohu’ or salmon per week can lower your risk of heart disease by up to 30 per cent. Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which helps to lower your levels of triglycerides. Omega-3 lowers blood pressure slightly and can help prevent irregular heartbeats.

Flaxseeds

These are another great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Apart from providing you with the essential fatty acids, they are also a good source of fibre. Flaxseed contains a compound called lignin that is high in both plant oestrogen and antioxidant properties. According to experts, flaxseeds are about 75-80 times higher in lignan content than other plant foods.

Yellow/red fruits and veggies

Fruits such as apples, bananas and pomegranate are yellow and red in colour. Veggies such as tomatoes, lemons and carrots are also great sources of this pigment. The red and yellow pigment in these fruits and vegetables are high in beta carotene, which is a great antioxidant. It helps to reduce the damage caused by free radicals, which adversely affect heart muscles and its proper functioning.

Red kidney beans

You must include kidney beans (or rajma) in your diet. Consuming about two servings of beans twice a week could lower your risk of heart disease. Kidney beans contain soluble fibre, which helps bind to cholesterol, inhibiting it from getting absorbed in the body. It is also a high protein source that helps repair damaged muscles and build overall strength.

Garlic/onion

Garlic and onions contain a compound that acts as an effective blood thinner. Ideally, a daily dose of two pods of garlic and one onion in your diet can help the heart work better. For people already suffering from heart disease or plaque formation, onions and garlic can prove to be very beneficial.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a store house of fibre. It is well known as a healthy breakfast when mixed with fresh fruits or the dried variety. Oatmeal provides a feeling of fullness and is great to keep cholesterol related diseases, including heart disease, at bay.

Raisins

Raisins contain a high number of antioxidants. Their probiotic property also helps to keep the stomach lining healthy. A hand full of raisins on a daily basis serves as a good in between snack and provides instant energy.

Chocolate

Chocolates are good for your heart. Researchers say that a small piece of dark chocolate on a daily basis helps to boost the body’s antioxidant reserves and protects you from heart diseases.

Green tea

A relatively new fad, green tea’s antioxidant effect on the body is well documented. Having two cups of unsweetened green tea helps your body fight against heart detrimental factors such as cholesterol and plaque.