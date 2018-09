Glaucoma is an eye disease where the fluid pressure within the eye rises. One can become blind if it is not treated on time. Due to sudden eye pressure, you may experience severe eye pain, blurred vision, vomiting and nausea and redness of the eye. If you suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure or heart disease, you may be at a risk of it. Furthermore, eye tumours, eye inflammations and eye surgery can also put you at the risk of glaucoma. So, this is how you can prevent and treat glaucoma by lowering your eye pressure.

You should lower your insulin levels: The eye pressure increases if your insulin level increases. This is when your body can become insulin resistant. it is commonly seen in diabetics and people who are obese and have a high blood pressure. So, you should avoid sugar and grains along with rice, pasta, bread and potatoes.

The eye pressure increases if your insulin level increases. This is when your body can become insulin resistant. it is commonly seen in diabetics and people who are obese and have a high blood pressure. So, you should avoid sugar and grains along with rice, pasta, bread and potatoes. You should exercise regularly: If you exercise regularly you will be able to reduce your insulin levels. Opt for strength training which can help you to enhance your vision and lower your insulin levels.

If you exercise regularly you will be able to reduce your insulin levels. Opt for strength training which can help you to enhance your vision and lower your insulin levels. You should eat dark coloured berries: Eating blueberries, cranberries and other berries can be beneficial as they strengthen the capillaries that carry nutrients to your eye muscles and nerves. But don’t go overboard as they contain natural sugar and can upset your insulin levels.

Eating blueberries, cranberries and other berries can be beneficial as they strengthen the capillaries that carry nutrients to your eye muscles and nerves. But don’t go overboard as they contain natural sugar and can upset your insulin levels. You should avoid eating trans fats: Trans fat interferes with omega-3 fats in your body, which are vital for your eye health. A diet high in trans fat can result in macular degeneration. Tran’s fat is found in many processed foods and baked goods, fried foods, doughnuts, cookies, pastries and crackers. So, cut down on it.

The take-home message: Going for regular eye check-ups and follow-ups will help you to keep your vision intact.