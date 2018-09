If you suddenly feel fatigued or experience shortness of breath? Then, you might be suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. A medical condition that affects the lungs is known as pulmonary fibrosis. Damage and scarring of the lung tissues can cause pulmonary fibrosis. Due to this, your lungs will find it difficult to function normally. You start developing shortness of breath as it advances. Even though it is commonly seen in children, it can also occur in adults. If you are suffering from pulmonary fibrosis, you will exhibit symptoms like weakness, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, a sudden weight loss and so on.

If you expose your lungs to toxins or pollutants for a longer time, you may suffer from pulmonary fibrosis. Furthermore, certain medications, underlying health problems like scleroderma, pneumonia, arthritis, sarcoidosis and so on can also lead to pulmonary fibrosis. You will also suffer from it due to other factors like genetics and if you are a middle-aged individual then you can be at a risk of it. So, consult your specialist and seek immediate attention. He will prescribe you the proper medication. You can also try these home remedies to deal with it.