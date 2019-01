The height and size of a woman’s body can determine how long she is likely to live, finds a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. The study revealed that those who were active for more than 30-60 minutes a day were 21 per cent more likely to celebrate their 90th birthday than those managing just 30 minutes or less. Well, there are tons of studies that associate regular exercise with longevity. But there are innumerable other factors that can add or take years away from your life. Here are 12 surprising truths that centenarians want you to know and all of them are backed by science.

Your TV is cutting back on your lifespan

If you are elder than 25 years, you need to reduce the time you spend in front your TV screen. A research from the University of Queensland, Australia, found that people who watched TV for six hours a day on an average died five years earlier as compared to those who didn’t.

Cooking at home will help you live longer

Well, you can’t stop eating out. But you can reduce the number of times you order food from outside or visit a restaurant. According to the findings of a study published in Public Health Nutrition, cooking at home for five times a week can increase your chances of living 10 years more by 47 per cent than those who do not make food on their own.

Going outside adds years to your life

In the course of a study published in the journal American Geriatrics Society, daily habits of over 3,000 adults between ages 70 to 90 were monitored for more than 25 years. The researchers divided the subjects into three groups, based on how often they step outside their homes; everyday, 2-5 times in a week and less than one time during a week. The mortality assessment showed that, the people who left their home daily reported lower risk of death as against those who rarely stepped out. The outcome of the study was consistent even after factoring health issues such as diabetes, visual impairment and heart diseases. Several other studies have also showed that spending time outdoors can reduce your stress levels and enhance your mental health, leading to better longevity.

Health supplements may be stealing years from your life

If you take vitamins to prevent deficiencies of vital nutrients inside your body, then you might need to think again. A review by Copenhagen University consisting of 815 clinical trials showed that intake of supplements had a damaging effect on lifespan. Intake of beta-carotene, vitamin A and E resulted in 7 per cent, 16 per cent and 4 per cent surge in risk of all-cause mortality respectively.

Sweet potatoes and turmeric should be included in your diet

The majority of the world’s overall centenarians belongs to Okinawa, Japan. Interestingly, they include sweet potatoes in around 60 per cent of their foods and these are rich in fibre, flavonoids and good carbs. Also, a routine food item in their diet is turmeric, a spice which contains antioxidants that can help in keeping cancer and heart diseases at bay.

Soda can shorten your life

You should need to ditch that bottle of soda or aerated drink that you indulge in, if you want to live longer. Scientists at the University of California, assessed 5,300 people who regularly drank soda and noted that their advanced cell ageing was up by four years, possibly curbing down their lifespan by the same time. Soda carries high volumes of phosphorus that can weaken your bones. According to another study published in FASEB journal, the lifespan of a mice was down by 25 per cent, when they had high levels of phosphorus in their blood.

Swimming is better than walking

If you like to go for that morning jog, or if running is an essential part of your workout regime, then you need to add swimming to your routine. According to a study published in the International Journal of Aquatic Education and Research, swimming reduces death risk for men by 50 per cent.

Buying a cycle can be a good investment

A study published in the European Society of Cardiology Congress marked out that French cyclists who participated in Tour de France generally had a better lifespan as compared to their non-cycling peers. This study was carried out on 786 cyclists who took part in the race at least once during 1947 and 2012. Another research conducted among Copenhagen cyclists mentioned that the pace at which you pedal can also determine how long you will live. Fast pedalling increased the lifespan of the cyclists by 5 years as against those who pedalled slowly.

Having an office pal is good for you

You need to come out of your shell and have a few office buddies and for valid reasons. Researchers from Tel Aviv University observed 820 adults over 20 years and found that the people who got more social support from their co-workers managed to extend their lifespan. Those who did not interact much with others during their office-hours were 2.4 times more at risk of dying during the study period.

Occasional fasting helps you live longer

While eating healthy on a regular basis revs up your health quotient, skipping your meals occasionally is also necessary. A study published in the journal Rejuvenation Research, showed that intermittent fasting (skipping one day’s meal in a week) increased the longevity boosting gene known as SIRT 3 after 10 weeks. The interesting part about this study was that the participants did not follow a particularly healthy diet. Feast and Fast diets including food items such as cake and bagels with cream cheese were included in this study.

Opting for a same sex relationship can be a good idea

According to a Denmark-based study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, a lower mortality rate was witnessed in gay men who were married as compared to single or divorced straight men. The mortality rate was noted after the implementation of the same-sex partnership law in 1989.

Laughing a lot is a very good habit

According to a study in the journal Aging, researchers from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Yeshiva University marked out that love of laughter was one of the common characteristics shared among a group of 243 people who were of 100 years of age or more. The author of the study mentioned that these people considered laughter as a major part of their lives.