Do you know that your workplace stress can impact your heart health? It can invite a host of health problems as well. The research published in the European Heart Journal observed the cardiovascular mechanisms of on-the-job stress. According to the findings of the study, heart disease can develop either as a direct result of stress – when stress pathways controlled by the interaction between the nervous system, the endocrine glands and their hormones are activated – or indirectly when stress drives employees to unhealthy lifestyles.

Workplace stress was tied to poor health behaviours, like unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyles and lower consumption of fruits and vegetables, which could indirectly invite heart disease, observed researchers. Hence, you should make sure to opt for healthy lifestyle modifications to improve your heart health.

1: You should follow a healthy diet

According to studies, a Mediterranean diet which is supplemented with extra-virgin olive oil or nuts, both rich sources of unsaturated fat, reduced the cardiovascular events amongst patients with cardiovascular disease. This study also suggested that low-fat diets are not beneficial to heart health, and including healthy fats can improve heart health. According to experts, to keep heart diseases away, you should eat fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, fish and poultry. Cut down on red and processed meats, refined carbohydrates, sugar-laden foods and beverages, sodium, and foods which contain trans fats.

2: You should stay physically active

According to studies, people who spend more time each day watching television, sitting, or riding in cars have a greater chance of dying early than people who exercise and are physically active. Among women in the age group of 50-79 with no cardiovascular disease at the start of the study, prolonged sitting time was linked to increased heart disease risk. Hence, you will have to exercise on a regular basis. Lack of exercise can contribute to the ageing of heart. Furthermore, it can also lead to obesity, diabetes and hypertension. So, try to follow these smart tips at your workplace and stay healthy and hearty. You should take frequent breaks and opt for brisk walking. Try to take the stairs instead of an elevator. After lunch, see to it that you go for a walk, maybe with your colleague. You can also go for after-work sports activities which will help you to pump up your heart rate and enhance your blood circulation. Because, staying physically active can improve your cholesterol levels, manage your blood pressure, maintain normal blood glucose levels and can help you slow down the narrowing of arteries to the heart.

3: Try to create a healthy work environment

An unhealthy work environment which involves stress, depression, unhealthy eating habits and decreased opportunity for physical activity, can affect your physical, mental and social health. So, try to stay positive and lead a stress-free life.

4: Give up smoking

To stay healthy, avoid using tobacco in any form as it can cause heart disease. According to studies, smoking increases heart rate, tightens major arteries, and can cause an irregular heart rhythm. Smoking can also raise your blood pressure, which increases the risk of stroke. Hence, Quitting smoking can lower your blood cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein “LDL” cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels, further reducing blood clotting and the chance of a sudden blockage of an artery.