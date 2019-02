According to a WHO report, TB affected 10 million people and was responsible for 1.6 million deaths globally in 2017. So, it is considered as one of the top 10 causes of death world-wide. © Shutterstock

There is good news for all you TB patients. A new drug may soon arrive to cure you of this bacterial disease a lot faster than the available medicines. A recent study published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy has revealed that a new drug called AN12855 can potentially shorten tuberculosis (TB) treatment duration. It has several other advantages over existing drugs including lowering your tendency to develop resistance. Moreover, it resides in the tissues where the Mycobacterium tuberculosis (microbes that cause TB) rests for longer. So, this new drug will be able to kill this bacterium effectively.

According to a World Health Organisation report, TB affected 10 million people and was responsible for 1.6 million deaths globally in 2017. So, it is considered as one of the top 10 causes of death world-wide.

Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial infection that primarily attacks your lungs and gradually spreads to other parts of the body including your brain and spine. If you are suffering from this disease, symptoms like blood in the cough, tiredness, fatigue, chest pain, weight loss, night sweats, and fever will persist. Consult a doctor if you are experiencing these symptoms. He may check for swelling in your lymph nodes and blood tests, chest X-rays, and sputum test before confirming the disease.

“Being a contagious disease, TB can easily spread through the air. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep its risk factors at bay. There are natural ways to prevent the disease which include various foods, exercises, and yoga poses too,” says alternative medicine specialist Dr. Akhilesh Aggarwal. While advancement in medical science is going to make the treatment of TB much easier with time, it is better to drive away those bacteria even before they hit you. According to Dr. Aggarwal, natural remedies are the strongest foes of such bacteria.

Vitamin D: According to a research published in the journal Science, vitamin D is linked to resistance of tuberculosis bacteria. The study authors explained that vitamin D activates toll-like receptors (TRLs) that trigger direct antimicrobial activity against intracellular bacteria and the bacteria that cause TB. Therefore, you are advised to include vitamin D-rich foods in your diet including salmon, tuna, egg yolks, mushrooms, milk, and cheese. Moreover, “You can take sunbath without applying any sunscreen protection to increase vitamin D levels in your body. Actually, the cholesterol in the body gets converted into vitamin D in the presence of sunlight”, Dr. Aggarwal explains.

Essential oils: Essential oils of plants including Damiana, Salvia aratocensis, lemon eucalyptus and Lippia Americana exhibit antimycobacterial properties against the bacteria causing TB, a study published in Natural Product Communications has revealed. As tuberculosis spreads through the air, diffusing an anti-TB essential oil sounds logical. Dr. Akhilesh informed that active anti-tuberculosis constituents present in these oils can be used for inhalation therapy also.

Probiotics: Probiotics help inhibit the growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. “Also, it helps in the synthesis of vitamin B12 which is responsible for improving our immune system and metabolic activities. This helps in keeping tuberculosis at bay. Increase your probiotic intake with fermented foods like curd and butter milk”, Dr. Akhilesh said.

Herbs: Extracts of herbs like astragalus and rhodiola can help prevent tuberculosis. They are also effective in treating TB. If you are already suffering from this disease, you may be advised to take astragalus extract three to four times daily.

Green tea: Rich in polyphenols, green tea can inhibit the growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. In fact, a study published in the BMC Public Health has revealed that increased consumption of green tea may reduce the incidence of TB.