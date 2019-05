Are you experiencing dark urine colour, abdominal pain, and yellowing of skin are the classic signs of a liver disease. This condition can also lead to loss of appetite and chronic fatigue. Severe liver disease can impair the function of this organ increasing your death risk as well. However, you can ward off the death risk from liver disease simply by walking and performing strength training exercises, says recent research. The new study, conducted at the Harvard Medical School 68,449 women and 48,748 men with no known liver disease. The researchers collected data about their involvement in physical activities (type and intensity of exercises) every two years from 1986 through 2012. It was found that the participants who indulged in walking and strength training activities had a 73 per cent lower risk of dying from liver cirrhosis than those who were rarely doing these exercises or other workouts.

Liver is the largest gland in the body responsible for carrying out more than 500 essential functions. Some of them include bile production (to help in the digestion of food), absorbing bilirubin (for regeneration of blood cells), supporting blood clot, helping in vitamin and mineral storage, filtering the blood entering from the digestive track, detoxifying and the body and metabolising the medicines you take. The average weight of an adult’s liver ranges between 1.44 and 1.66 kilograms. It may get damaged due to various conditions including infections like hepatitis A, immune system related disorders, genetic issues, cancer, etc. There are various factors including heavy alcohol use, unprotected sex, tattoos, obesity, diabetes, etc. that increase your risk of developing a liver disease. If not treated on time, a liver disease may be fatal. However, your risk of developing any liver issue can be cut back by simple physical activities, as the new study suggests. Here are tips on these science-backed activities.

WALKING

Considered good for people of all ages and abilities, walking is an excellent form of exercise. Like every other workout, you start at a slow or moderate pace and then increase the speed gradually. You can do a few light stretches before hitting the walking track. They will warm you up and increase your capacity. Also, drink a glass of water before you start walking. During the initial days, keep the duration of your walking session to around 20 minutes. You should consider going for a walk at least three time every week. While walking, keep your posture upright. Your spine should be straight and head up. Let your arms swing freely. While walking make sure that your ankle doesn’t roll too far downward or inward as you step forward.

The clothes and gear that you wear during a walking session play a significant role in your performance. They are also instrumental to ensure that you don’t end up injuring yourself. Go for comfortable clothes, cotton socks, and lightweight walking shoes. While buying a walking shoe, go for a trusted and reliable brand. Look for one with a heel, not higher than the sole under the ball of the foot by an inch. Your walking shoe should twist sideways and bend at the ball of the foot. If it is crafted well, the toe should be slightly off the ground.

After you are done with your walk, cool down for a few minutes and then drink another glass of water to keep your body hydrated. Get a pedometer to track the distance you have walked or the number of steps you have taken. Watching your improvement can motivation you to continue. Essential tip: Never go for a walk just after having a big meal.

STRENGTH TRAINING

Strength training is considered as an important part of any fitness programme. Any workout that requires you to move your body against resistance can be considered as strength training, also known as resistance training or weight training. The workouts included in this regimen aim to build muscle strength and endurance. While performing these exercises, you move yourself against the resistance provided by the weight of your own body, gravity, bands, dumbbells, kettlebells or heavy weight bars. You can also use exercise machines while doing weight training workouts. It is advised to do perform these workouts under a trained professional. Also, don’t push yourself too much at the beginning. Start slow and gradually increase the duration, speed and intensity. It is extremely essential to rest your body sufficiently if you are on a strength training regimen. Here are some of the common strength training exercises you should know about.

Push-up

Push-up involves simple body movements that work your upper-body muscles and engage your core muscles. Do it in a set of 20.

How to do it:

Firstly, lie on the floor on your belly.

Now, lift your upper body a bit keeping your hands at shoulder-width. Your body should be in a plank position.

Slowly, push your body up and then down keeping your entire weight only on your hands and feet.

During this exercise, your elbows should be slightly tucked when you go down.

Goblet squat

You need to use dumbbells or kettlebell to perform this exercise. Do it in four sets of 8-10 repetitions.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet about hip-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outwards.

Hold a dumbbell with both hands keeping it at chest level.

Now, try to push your butt back.

The posture should look like you are sitting on a chair.

Keep going down until your elbows reach the inside of your knees.

In this position, your heels should be flat.

Pause at the bottom for few seconds. Stand up slowly.

One arm dumbbell row

You need a flat bench and a dumbbell of 10 kgs to perform this workout. Keep repeating it in three sets of 6-8 repetitions on each side.

How to do it: