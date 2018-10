In recent times Heart Attack has emerged as major cause of death and disabilities in India. It has caused more than 35 per cent of deaths in individuals in the age group of 35 years and above. “Heart attack is a fatal medical emergency due to sudden blockage of blood supply to the heart muscles. This blockage occurs due to blood clot(s) in major blood vessels supplying oxygenated blood to the heart. If it is not treated properly, it can permanently damage your heart muscles which may cause death due to cardiac arrest,” says Dr Sandeep Gore, Head of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. He briefs us about the symptoms and preventive measures.

Symptoms of heart attack

Central chest pain spreading to left arm, shoulders, back, neck and jaw

Profuse sweating

Difficulty in breathing

Blackouts

Prevention: Prevention is always better than cure of heart attack. To prevent heart attack, one must be aware about the modifiable risk factors which lead to Heart Attack. Modifiable risk factors can be reduced by making lifestyle changes:

Follow these tips: