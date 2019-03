Common cold and flu might be your best excuse to skip work. However, a new treatment can rob you off this excuse. According to a study published in the journal Science, a group of doctors have identified a new treatment which can protect against different strains of flu and in fact, eradicate the condition altogether. Also, this treatment could prove effective against those suffering from life-threatening infections such as swine flu.

The new treatment works much like other common vaccines that are available to treat common cold and flu where your body creates antibodies to tackle viruses.The novel process involves a small molecule designed after human antibodies which targets the broader areas of flu that stays the same across various strains. This part of the virus which separates your cell membranes and allows an infection to take place. Notably, this mice model experiment involved oral administration of the molecule and provided 100 per cent protection against various strains of the virus.

According to the estimates of World Health Organisation (WHO), influenza is the cause of 6,50,000 deaths annually across the world. The incidence of the condition increases during the winter, as the viruses thrive better in cold temperatures. “In the winter season, there is a spree of patients, especially in Delhi. This winter too, we have seen quite a few flu patients. There was a mixture of both common flu and swine flu,” says Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare.

Currently, the best possible measure available against flu is a flu shot. “It is not fullproof, but I would say it has a success rate of 60-70 per cent,” Dr Rommel added. While research will continue to find a way to eradicate flu, you should take small steps to keep the germs at bay. “Preventive measures such as hand sanitation, avoiding crowded places, wearing a mask during an flu pandemic can help you to keep the germs at bay,” says Dr Rommel. Part of your flu prevention plan should also include combat strategy for the spots where these viruses lurk. Here is a list of them for you.

Door knobs

A door knob is something that you cannot avoid. But it is a potential source of any germ, including the flu viruses. Scientists at the University of Virginia found that 6 out of 8 doorknobs were contaminated.

Combat Plan: “Since you can’t avoid using a door knob throughout your day, you can use a hand sanitizer after you touch a door knob to keep germs at bay,” says Dr Rommel.

ATMs

According to the findings of a study published in the PLOS ONE, paper currency contains more than hundred strains of bacteria. Several studies have also found that ATM machines are the favourite spots for viruses and other microorganisms.

Combat Plan: “Much like a door knob, you cannot clean an ATM, hence using a hand sanitizer is the way forward,” says Dr. Rommel.

Kitchen mops

According to a study conducted by the University of Arizona, kitchen mops are so full of germs that they could carry around 2,00,000 times more of the microorganisms than your toilet seat itself.

Combat Plan: Wipe away these germs by regularly washing your kitchen mop with a bleach solution and drying it out in the sun daily.

TV remote

TV remote is an object that changes hands very often. But did you know that when you pass on the remote to someone else, you are passing numerous germs as well? As per the findings of a study conducted at the University of Virginia, touching a TV remote even once could lead to cold or flu.

Combat Plan: Experts recommend that you should wash your hands before and after using a TV remote and clean it using a surface cleaner or a disinfectant wipe every day.

Floor carpets

This is another area where those flu viruses may lurk. So, do not eat anything if it falls on your carpet. But if you must, then make sure that you put it in your mouth only if you have picked it up within five seconds of the drop.

Combat Plan: Avoid walking on a carpet with shoes on, vacuum dust regularly and dry your carpet out in the sun to get rid of bacteria.

Shopping cart

The shopping cart at your favourite departmental store can be the hub for viruses and germs. If the findings of a growing body of research are to be believed, your shopping cart may carry more germs compared to your bathroom.

Combat Plan: Wipe the cart with anti-bacterial swipes before using it. Also, wash your hands thoroughly after you get back home.