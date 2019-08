Are you suffering from a heart disease or at a high risk of developing one? If yes, start having foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This is what a new research is suggesting. According to the statistics of WHO, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for a significant percentage of deaths, globally. In the year 2016, around 17.9 million people died from some form of heart disease. This number is actually 31 per cent of the total number of deaths during that year.

Omega-3 fatty acids reduce levels of triglycerides: Research

Having omega-3 fatty acid medication can potentially reduce your triglyceride levels by 20 to 30 per cent. This is what a recent research published in the journal Circulation is saying. Triglycerides are fats circulating in our blood and they are a significant marker of our heart health. Though the study says that omega-3 fatty acids help in lowering the levels of fat, it doesn’t recommend using over the counter or non-prescription supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids.

For the research, the scientists reviewed the 17 controlled clinical trials on high triglyceride levels. They found that treatment with 4 grams of omega-3 fatty acids daily is effective. Also, it can be used together with statin medicines that is known to reduce the levels of cholesterol. Notably, there are two types of omega-3 fatty acid medication, that is available. One has two types of fatty acids namely EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Other type of medication includes only EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). According to the researchers, prescription omega-3 medications are effective in decreasing levels of triglyceride regardless of whether people are on statin therapy.

10 WAYS OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH CONDITION

Found in fatty fish such as salmon, tuna etc., omega-3 fatty acids are associated with a plethora of health benefits. From helping you in losing weight to treating depression and increasing your immunity, they do it all for you.

However, your body can’t make these fatty acids and you get them either from food or through prescribed supplements. Apart from fish, there are other sources of omega-3 fatty acids too: Nuts, flaxseeds, and green leafy vegetables. These fatty acids are known to help in the contraction and relaxation of the artery wall as well. That is one of the ways omega-3 fatty acids take care of your heart. Medical conditions like eczema, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis can also be controlled with the help of omega-3 fatty acids. Here, we tell you about the multiple ways this fatty acid helps you live better.

Good for heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids increase your HDL (good cholesterol) and also decreases the quantity of fatty acids taken to the liver, slowing down the fatty acid synthesis and inhibiting the enzymes that produce triglycerides in the blood. Numerous studies have shown that people who consume lot of fish have lower rate of heart diseases.

Helps to reduce inflammation

There have been various studies done to prove that omega-3 fatty acids have certain anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat diseases that have chronic inflammation, like obesity,

diabetes and depression. Fish oils significantly reduce joint pain, stiffness and medication needs in people with arthritis, a disease where inflammation leads to painful joints.

Aids in weight loss

Fish oil converts white fat into brown fat by activating a protein called UCP1. Brown fat tissue is more beneficial than white fat because it’s able to burn more calories. Some studies too have shown that omega-3 fatty acid supplementation, in combination with diet or exercise, can help you lose weight. One study of 21 individuals showed that fish oil supplements reduced their waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio.

Improves brain health

One of the most publicised benefits of fish oil is its ability to boost brain health. Fish oil has been shown to prevent Alzheimer’s and there have been many studies and researches that have shown that people who eat fish see a slower decline in brain function with old age.

Regulates important physiological functions

Some studies suggest that Omega-3 fats play an important role in the production of prostaglandins which are known to regulate important physiological functions like blood pressure, blood clotting, nerve transmission, allergic responses, etc.

Reduces the risk of diabetes

According to a Finnish study, men who consumed omega-3 fatty acids were 33% less likelier to develop type 2 diabetes than men who didn’t. It is recommended that you eat fish twice a week. Similar results were found with the Singapore Chinese Health Study that suggested an inverse relationship between consumption of omega 3 fats and incidence of diabetes.

Improves the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis

Various studies have found that fish oil supplements EPA and DHA significantly reduced stiffness and joint pain of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). They also seem to enhance the efficacy of anti-inflammatory drugs.

Takes care of your depression

Researchers have found that people eating foods with high levels of omega-3s have lower levels of depression. Fish oil also seems to increase the effects of antidepressants and help reduce mood swings. Also, omega-3 fatty acids can help boost your memory.

Increases bone strength

Omega-3 fatty acids may help increase calcium levels in the body thereby improving bone strength, although not all results were positive. People with deficiency of essential fatty acids EPA and GLA may have more bone loss than those with normal levels of these fatty acids.

Protects you against dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

Omega 3 fats play a role in protecting neurons in the brain, which is why a diet low in them is linked to an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. You can make a milkshake rich in omega-3 fatty acids that’ll help you prevent Alzheimer’s.