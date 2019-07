Globally, heart diseases are the leading cause of mortality, says WHO. This international body also states that in the year 2016, around 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases. This was 31 per cent of all global deaths. Some of the leading heart diseases include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, rheumatic heart disease and congenital heart disease. These conditions can severely affect your heart and cause injury.

Did you think that the cells present in the sac under which your heart remains, can actually help in healing the injury caused? Sounds strange? Well, it is. But this what research is saying. Read on to know about it.

Heart healing cells discovered

A specific cell called Gata6+ pericardial cavity macrophage can help heal heart injury, says a recent research published in the journal Immunity. This study was firstly conducted on mice. Scientists discovered this cell in the pericardial fluid (a sac around the heart) of a mouse who had heart injury. During the study, researchers found the same cells within the membrane enclosing the heart of people with injured hearts. This means that these repair cells can potentially open the door to new therapies and hope for millions of people who suffer from heart disease. It is already known that the heart sits inside a sac filled with a strange fluid. However, nobody knew that this pericardial fluid is filled with healing cells. Scientists believe that these cells may hold the secret to repair and regeneration of new heart muscle.

What is heart disease?

Your heart is one of the most important organs in your body. It is responsible for pumping blood to all the parts of your body. It is also responsible for recirculating deoxygenated blood and then recirculating it once it is oxygenated. Any trouble with this organ can lead to a host of ailments. You may be thinking that heart disease is a single condition. But that’s not true. In fact, it refers to a group of diseases or problems in which the heart or the vessels supplying blood to the heart are damaged. Initially, it was believed that heart diseases occur in older people. However, now the myth has been debunked by the available data.

Heart diseases are quite common in young adults. This is because of a sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits. Some heart diseases take years to progress and may begin to develop at a very young age. But it has been noticed that most people do not experience any symptoms before they reach their 50s or 60s. This makes heart diseases quite dangerous. Also, it shows the need to care for your heart health since the beginning of adulthood.

While there are a lot of things you can do to keep your heart healthy, here are 6 natural ways to give your heart a helping hand. Read on to know about them.

Garlic

One of India’s wonder plants, garlic has a host of medicinal properties that make it a truly miraculous herb. Studies have found that a single clove of garlic consumed every day can help to reduce the production of ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol, raise the production of ‘good’ HDL cholesterol and also keep blood pressure within normal limits. Some researchers have also found that people who are regular consumers of garlic are more likely to have better blood circulation and lesser chances of harmful blood platelet aggregation.

Cayenne

You probably use cayenne to spice up your curries, but did you know that it’s also good for the heart? This spice contains a substance called capsaicin that has been shown to improve the elasticity of the blood vessels, helping them stay healthy. More importantly, it reduces the chances of blood clot formation and also lowers levels of LDL cholesterol. Overall, cayenne improves the functioning of the cardiovascular system and keeps blood pressure within the normal range.

Ginger

Although it’s best known for its digestive and anti-flatulent properties, ginger is increasingly gaining recognition as a herb that promotes heart health. Studies have shown that ginger is capable of preventing formation of clots, improving blood circulation and lowering LDL cholesterol levels. In fact, certain laboratory studies have found ginger to be more effective than the drug aspirin as a blood clot preventer.

Green tea

Green tea is prepared from unfermented tea leaves that have a slight bitter flavour. When compared to black tea, green tea is rich in an antioxidant substance called epigallo catechin gallate. This antioxidant has been found to improve the health of the cells that form the innermost lining of the blood vessels and the heart.

Studies have also shown that green tea reduces the formation of ‘bad’ cholesterol and prevents rise in blood pressure. Regular consumption of about 3 to 4 cups of green tea per day is believed to keep the heart and blood vessels in good shape and can help you cut down on the risks of developing heart disease. That being said, green tea also has side effects, so make sure you have only about 3 to 4 cups a day.

Arjuna Bark

The bark of the Arjuna tree contains several important chemical constituents such as tannins, triterpenoid saponins and flavonoids and these have been found to have a cardio-protective action. According to Ayurveda, Arjuna is said to be a strong cardiotonic drug. Now, researchers have found that the extracts from the Arjuna bark can perform the same function as nitroglycerine during a heart attack.

Apart from that it also helps to lower LDL cholesterol, raise HDL cholesterol and reduces blood pressure. Take a small piece of the bark and soak it in water for 8 hours and then boiled in the morning to make a decoction. Drinking this decoction regularly will help to maintain a healthy heart function.

Guggulu

Since ancient times, Guggul has been used in Ayurveda for its action against obesity and arthritis and to improve heart function. Research shows that the resin of the guggul tree contains ketonic steroid compounds called guggulsterones and these have the ability to reduce the cholesterol-containing plaque that builds on the inner walls of the arteries. Guggul also helps to increase the metabolic rate of the body and this is useful for weight loss. This ensures a healthy heart. Laboratory studies have shown that Guggul can reduce LDL cholesterol, raise HDL cholesterol and reduce the tendency of platelet aggregation. Therefore, it is an important natural remedy to prevent coronary artery disease. According to Ayurveda, it’s not administered but is prescribed in combination with other herbs in the form of Kaishore Guggul, Yogaraja Guggul or Triphala Guggul.

Things to consider

An important point to be considered here is that remedies such as garlic, cayenne, ginger and green tea can be made a part of your regular diet. However, when it comes to using Arjuna or Guggul, it is best to take the advice of a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner before you begin. Use these herbs in combination with a nutritious diet and appropriate exercise and keep your stress levels low. You are sure to have a healthy heart that stays vibrant and healthy for many years to come.