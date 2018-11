A headache can be due to stress or emotional distress, or you may also experience it due to a migraine or high blood pressure, anxiety, or depression and so on. It can be frustrating and can snatch away your peace. It can hamper your productivity and take a toll on your well-being. But, the good news is that you will be able to tackle it with the help of these fantastic yoga asanas.

You can opt for Viparita karani (legs up the wall)

Doing this can help you to stretch your neck muscles and calm you down. It will surely relax you! Ta da, you will be able to get rid of your headache. You should sit on the mat and your right hip should touch the wall. Then, you should lean back and turn and lie on that mat. Extend your legs up to the wall. You should see that your but is touching the wall and your legs should be placed together. Then, rest your hands on the mat and relax!

You can opt for adho mukho svanasana (downward facing dog pose)

This pose can help you to improve your blood circulation and tackle a headache. It can also help you to get rid of fatigue and help you feel active. So, you will have to stand on four limbs and see to it that your body forms a table-like structure. You should exhale and lift your hips and make sure that you straighten your elbows as well as knees. Your body should form a V shape. Your hands should be in line along with your shoulders and feet should be in line with your hips. Then, just lengthen your neck after pressing your hands into the ground. Hence, you should try to touch your ears to your inner arms, and turn your gaze to your navel. Later, bend your knees and return to the table position again.