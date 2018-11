Irritation of a bursa can be termed as bursitis. Bursa can be called as a fluid-filled sac which protects the muscles, ligaments, tendons or skin which tends to rub against the bone and generate friction. In your entire body, there are around 160 bursae. But the ones present near the heels, knees, elbows, shoulders, and hips get inflamed frequently. Hip bursitis or trochanteric bursitis occurs due to the vigorous activities which can cause pressure on the bones or the bursa. Spinal issues, bone spurs, hip injury, wrong posture and so on, can lead to hip bursitis.

You may exhibit symptoms like stiffness in your hip joints, difficulty while walking and sitting, swelling near the hips, pain in your outer thigh and constant hip pain. Just seek your expert’s advice and along with that, you can also opt for these smart hacks.