You may get heat rash which is also called as prickly heat and miliaria, during summer. It will cause a lot of discomfort but you will be able to get rid of them. You can opt for aloe vera gel, cucumber slices which can help you deal with it. Moreover, you can also apply some ice cubes which may be soothing for your skin. Also, consult your doctor, in case the rashes are there for a longer time.