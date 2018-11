The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland which is located at the base of your neck that is just below your Adam’s apple. Though goitre is usually painless, a large goitre can lead to a cough and due to which you will find it difficult to breathe. You may experience symptoms like coughing, hoarseness, difficulty while swallowing, breathing problems and so on. if you are suffering from goitre. It is characterized by the thyroid gland growing in size (swelling up) owing to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Hence, lack of and the excess of the thyroid hormone can swell up the gland. You may suffer from goitre due to the lack of iron. While, autoimmune diseases, thyroid cancer and so on, can also lead to goitre. So, with the help of doctor’s prescription and the home remedies, you will be able to deal with goitre.

You can opt for coconut oil: Virgin coconut oil has levels of lauric acid, and this acid is converted into monolaurin, which has antimicrobial properties on consumption. It can stimulate your metabolism and aid in better iodine absorption. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce the swelling of your thyroid gland. Hence, coconut oil can be a good addition to your diet.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar: The amazing apple cider vinegar restores the pH balance of the body and it detoxifies your body. It helps you to reduce swelling and indirectly increases your iodine absorption. So, you can mix some apple cider vinegar in water and drink it.

You can opt for pineapple juice: Do you know that powerful pineapple juice can help you to deal with goitre. No, we are not kidding! It is abundant in vitamins and minerals and can help you to tackle the symptoms of goitre like coughing. You can drink the juice and see the magic!