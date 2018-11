Gallstones if remained undetected in the gallbladder can be annoying and painful. They can snatch away your peace and lower your quality of life. This, in turn, will take a toll on your productivity. Thus, gallstones can wreak your well-being.

Hard, crystalline balls that are formed in the gallbladder from excess cholesterol or bile salts are known as gallstones. From being the size of a grain to as large as a tennis ball, it can vary in size. Gallstones might get pushed into the tube and cause excruciating pain. And this will happen when there is a large amount of cholesterol, and not enough bile secreted to saturate the cholesterol, which can then form a crystal ball. Hormonal changes and pregnancy can also lead to the formation of gallstones. Moreover, those who eat a lot of junk and u healthy food can also suffer from it. When these gallstones go through the bile duct they can cause blockage in the duct, which tends to send bile to the small intestine from your liver. On its occurrence, the gallbladder gets choked and the built-up pressure can cause pain in your abdomen. Your doctor may advise your surgery and apart from taking your doctor’s help, you can also try these natural remedies.

You can opt for an apple juice

Malic acid, a phytochemical which are present in that amazing apple juice, can help you to dissolve the gallstones and decrease the pain. It can help you to cleanse your liver and gallbladder and remove the debris. So, just go for this amazing solution today. Extract fresh juice from apple and drink it right away!

You should avoid unhealthy foods

To avoid gallstone formation, you should not eat refined foods, artificial sweeteners and sugar-laden food. So, do not indulge in these foods.

You can opt for turmeric

The mighty turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can be beneficial for you. You should add turmeric to your diet which can enhance the solubility of bile. Just add turmeric to your diet.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help you to tackle your gallbladder pain. It can provide you with an instant relief and help in dissolving the stone due to its acidic nature. It is also anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to deal with inflammation. You can add some apple cider vinegar to that glass of warm water and drink it every morning.

You can opt for lemon juice

Do you know that lemon can help you to prevent gallstones? We are not kidding! Lemon is acidic in nature and also contains vitamin C which can help you to dissolve those painful gallstones. You can add lemon juice to warm water and drink that solution.