Small spots that drift through your field of vision can be termed as eye floaters. They may appear as black or grey specks or cobwebs that tend to drift around whenever you move your peepers. They will dart away if you try to look at them directly. Nearsightedness, few medications, a torn retina, bleeding from the eyes, inflamed eyes and many other factors can cause this problem.

You may experience symptoms like small shapes that eventually drift out of your line of vision, small dark specks or strings floating in your field of vision and many other symptoms which can be problematic. But, if you wish to get rid of them then you should consult your doctor and you will be prescribed a treatment depending on the type of eye floater you have. Also, you can also go for these home remedies which can help you to bid adieu to the eye floaters.

You should consume vitamins

You will be able to keep your vision intact if you follow a well-balanced diet. Hence, consume foods rich in Vitamins A and C, which can be good for your peppers. They will help you to enhance your vision. Consuming vitamin A can reduce the occurrence of floaters and also improve your vision. While vitamin C can help you to support the formation of collagen and is essential for stronger retinal capillaries and eye tissues. So, see to it that you eat foods like carrots, spinach, kale, citrus fruits, eggs, and butter. Speak to your expert about the foods which you should incorporate in your daily diet.

You should opt for green tea

Green tea is abundant in antioxidants and can help you to improve your vision by strengthening your retinal tissues. So, just add some green tea to the water, boil it and strain it. Drink it immediately and you will feel good. But, you should avoid going overboard as green tea contains caffeine and you should not consume it a large amount if you have eye floaters.

You should opt for lemon juice

Lemon is efficient in helping you to get rid of eye floaters. Lemons are abundant in vitamin C and antioxidants which repair degenerative macular and retinal tissues, that lead to eye floaters. You can squeeze that lemon in the glass of water and add some honey to it. Then, consume that magical drink.

You should opt for apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can help you to treat a host of ailments. It can be a boon for you. Hence, it is one of the best options to help you to get rid of eye floaters. The mighty apple cider vinegar as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and can help you to reduce inflammation in the retinal tissues. Furthermore, it can protect your eyes from oxidative stress. You should add some apple cider vinegar in the water and take this solution on cotton and place that cotton on your closed eyes. You should see to it that it doesn’t go inside your eyes.