When your blood sugar or glucose levels are higher than normal that means you have diabetes. Do you know? High blood sugar levels and insulin resistance are tied to inflammation, heart diseases and kidney diseases and so on, which can be fatal for your health. So, if are suffering from diabetes, you should see to it that you avoid refined sugar, processed and oily foods which can give you a tough time and take a toll on your health. So, make some lifestyle modifications and cut down on foods like processed ones which may spike your blood sugar levels. Also, you should eat foods which can help you to control your blood sugar levels. Here, we decode the foods which diabetics should consume on a regular basis in controlled quantities.

You can opt for almonds: The mighty almond is loaded with magnesium and you must be aware that low magnesium levels can lead to type 1 and type 2 diabetes. So, you should eat it right away. You can opt for cinnamon: It is a commonly found spice in your kitchen. Cinnamon is well-known for its medicinal properties and has an insane amount of health benefits. It can help you to enhance your health and immunity. Moreover, it is a boon for you if you are suffering from diabetes. Cinnamon carries compounds which can help you to prevent the absorption of sugar in your bloodstream and control your blood sugar levels. Add it to your veggies and curry and you are sorted! You can opt for green tea: It is antioxidant in nature and is loaded with catechins which can help you to keep your blood sugar levels in check. So, what are you waiting for? Sip on it now! You will surely feel good and notice the difference.