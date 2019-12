Adopting new, healthier habits may help you boost your energy, and protect you from serious health problems. Sticking to healthier habits, like healthy eating and regular physical activity, may help you stay fit and energetic. Here are some changes in health habits you should bring in 2020 to stay more active and disease-free.

Improve your eating habits

You are what you eat. You may have heard it several times, but this is the truth and the best mantra to stay healthy. Eating a healthy diet is good for your overall health. To shift to healthy eating, you may need to give up some of your daily habits.

Focus on adding more fruits, low-fat dairy products, vegetables, and whole-grain foods in your diet.

Say no to high-sugar drinks, and drink plenty of water instead.

Avoid unhealthy snacking at work or home

Eat only when you’re truly hungry and eat more slowly.

Plan meals ahead of time so that you can have a healthy well-balanced meal.

Get off that couch

A sedentary lifestyle or lack of physical activity can increase your risk for obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Physical inactivity may also contribute to anxiety and depression.

Therefore, it is essential to reduce the amount of time spent doing nothing and increase physical activity, either by doing exercise or playing sports. Even a quick 30-minute run/walk may help increase your energy and boost your mood.

Stop binge-watching TV before bed

Getting enough quality sleep can help protect your mental health and physical health. If your sleeping time is less than 7-8 hours, or if you’re sleeping poorly, you are likely to have a host of health problems.

But if you are having trouble falling asleep, your binge-watching habit may be a reason. Stop indulging in Netflix and give your brain some rest. Today, smartphones, tablets, and computers are making people stay up far too late. Apart from disrupting our sleep, these gadgets keep our brains stimulated at night.

Don’t stress over little things

Work pressure, financial issues and family related matters are some of the major stressors in life. Too much stress is harmful for your body and mind. Stress plays a big role in increasing heart disease risk. Stay connected with friends and family to reduce stress and improve your health. Indulge in leisure activities, like gardening, walking, or any other art forms. It may help you relax.

And laugh out loud. Laughter helps reduce stress by increasing mood-enhancing endorphins and by decreasing the stress-causing hormones. Watch a comedy movie may do the needful. A few minutes of meditation may help lower your stress levels.