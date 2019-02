The 61st Grammy Awards took place today. There is no denying that winners (and even the nominees!) of this prestigious musical award are all gifted. However, one has to remember that a precious gift needs to preserved carefully. A vocalist needs to take care of his/her most prized possession: Voice. Here, we talk about ways to protect your vocal cords.

Top 10 dos and don’ts for a golden voice

Vocal cords are two bands of elastic muscle tissue, that are situated side by side in the voice box, also known as larynx, just above your windpipe. Much like every other tissue in your body, your vocal cords are also likely to get damaged and strained, thanks to infections, trauma and tumours. Keep them safe.

Say no to smoking. Smoking cigarette or exposure to second-hand smoke can not only irritate your vocal cords but it can also put you at risk of developing throat cancer. So, if you wish to prevent your voice from being damaged, do not smoke and stay away from smokers.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol. Caffeine and alcohol can trigger heartburn which can cause reflux of stomach acid into your throat which can damage your vocal cords. So it is advised that you avoid both.

Do not use mouthwash to tackle persistent bad breath. Mouthwash contains alcohol or chemicals that can cause irritation in your vocal cords. If you are suffering from a persistent bad breath, it can be due to low grade infections like sinuses, tonsils, gums, or lungs. Consult with your doctor, instead of using mouthwash.

Avoid clearing your throat regularly. Clearing your throat too often can injure your vocal cords and make you sound rough and harsh. When you have the urge to clear your throat, simply gulp down a glass of water. The water will thin down your throat secretions too.

Opt for a healthy diet. If you wish to keep your vocal cords healthy, it is imperative that you avoid consuming spicy food items as they can affect your throat. Include a lot of fruits, veggies and wholegrain foods in your diet, which are rich in vitamins A, E and C. These will keep your vocal organs healthy.

Avoid slouching. When you slouch during a phone call, it can tighten your throat, reduce airflow causing unnecessary strain on your voice. Keep your head up while talking on the phone. You will be able to do so if you imagine yourself having a face to face conversation with the person on the other side of the phone.

Opt for vocal naps. Over using your vocal cords can damage them. So it is good to take voice break at times. For example, if you are a teacher, you should avoid speaking in between classes and even try to stay as much quiet as possible during the lunch break rather than talking to your colleagues.

Avoid yelling or shouting. Screaming is a complete no-no. When your throat feels dehydrated and your voice starts getting harsh, avoid speaking as it is an indication that your vocal organs are irritated.

Talk less when you catch a cold. When you catch a cold or infection, your voice turns hoarse. Speaking when your voice has turned hoarse can damage your vocal cords and experts suggest that you should limit your words when suffering from a throat infection.

Relax your neck and throat muscles. Singers normally tend to tilt their heads upwards while singing high notes and they bring their head down while trying low notes. However, doing this for a long period of time can strain the vocal muscles and limit the vocal range in the future.