Reflexology is a type of massage that involves applying pressure to the feet, hands, and ears. ©Shutterstock.

Several studies have reported a constant global rise in the incidence of diabetes among adults. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that is associated with abnormally high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood. It occurs when your body cannot make or effectively use insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. There are many ways to control blood sugar levels and manage diabetes. One of the most popular natural methods often prescribed as a complementary treatment to diabetes is reflexology.

Reflexology is a type of massage that involves applying pressure to the feet, hands, and ears. Research has supported the benefit of reflexology in controlling blood sugar levels, reducing stress and anxiety, relieving pain, and improving general well-being.

A study by the Reflexology Association of Connecticut suggested that reflexology stimulates the pancreas and liver, and help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Another study by the China Reflexology Association and involving patients with Type 2 diabetes showed that reflexology helped improve blood circulation in their feet and their body’s natural energy flow, resulting in a significant improvement in their overall health.

Foot reflexology points for controlling diabetes

Certain foot reflexology points focusing on the endocrine system are found to be highly effective in managing diabetes. Reflexologists believe that applying pressure at these points help normalize the blood sugar levels by controlling the organs responsible for carbohydrate metabolism. The main foot reflexology points are:

Pituitary gland

The pituitary gland, located in the center of your big toe, is responsible for the discharge of hormones that controls the growth balance, metabolism, and blood sugar level. As sugar is the main culprit for diabetics, applying regular pressure at this point during foot reflexology may help control metabolism and prevent excessive accumulation of fats.

Pineal gland

Located at the top middle of your big toe, the pineal gland is responsible for the production of the hormone melatonin, which controls the secretion of insulin. Focusing on this pressure point during foot reflexology can stimulate the production of melatonin and boost insulin levels.

Thyroid gland

Located at the base of the big toe, the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormones that control your metabolism. Applying pressure at this point helps regulate your body weight, muscle strength, and cholesterol levels.

Thymus gland

The thymus gland, which is located at the ball of your feet parallel to your big toe, plays a critical role in the immune system. High blood sugar levels can weaken the patient’s immune system and make you more susceptible to developing infections. Regular foot reflexology session focusing on the thymus gland may help improve your immune system.

Adrenal gland

The reflexology point of the adrenal glands is located in the middle of the foot, aligned to the big toe. Focusing on this pressure point during foot reflexology increases the energy in our body and help burn more calories.

Pancreas gland

The reflexology point of the pancreas gland is located underneath the adrenal gland in the middle of your foot. The pancreas produces hormones insulin and glucagon, both of which are essential to maintain ideal blood glucose level. Thus, applying pressure at this point helps maintain a healthy level of blood sugar level.

Apart from preventing or controlling diabetes, foot reflexology can improve your overall health.