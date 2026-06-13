Walking and light home exercise during chemotherapy may reduce fatigue and improve quality of life, study reveals

A new study suggests that walking and light home workouts during chemotherapy may help reduce fatigue, improve well-being, and support a better quality of life.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 13, 2026 3:57 PM IST

Chemotherapy (Image AI Generated)

Chemotherapy can be a life-saving treatment for those suffering with a cancer diagnosis, but can have some difficult side-effects with sentimental stress, weakness, fatigue and a decrease in physical fitness. Even though rest is crucial during treatment, there is some evidence that patients keep active in simple exercises such as walking or perform light set of exercises at home have better subjective feelings of well-being and easier coping with chemotherapy.

Study finds walking can reduce fatigue during chemotherapy

A 12-week home-based walking program was found to be effective at reducing fatigue in women with breast cancer during chemotherapy in one study, titled: The Effect of a 12-Week Home Based Walking Program on Reducing Fatigue in Women with Breast Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy. They discovered women who participated in a customized home-based program of brisk walking had less fatigue than women who didn't do the exercise program. Even after the end of the exercise intervention, its benefits were retained.

159 breast cancer women in chemotherapy were used in the study. The group engaging in the exercise program walked at home for 12-weeks and the other group received standard care. Over time, there was a greater fatigue experienced by both groups, although the group who exercised expressed significant decrease in fatigue and improved in overall sense of welfare.

Home-based exercise may improve physical function

In another study from the Supportive Care in Cancer journal, researchers studied patients who had already developed problematic cancer in the stomach, intestines, or esophagus and were being treated with chemotherapy. We asked participants to walk at home for about 150 minutes a week that was moderate.

The researchers observed that the exercise program increased the participants' physical function improvement, physical functioning and balance, in addition to increases in body composition. The patients who remained active were more able to retain independence in their daily living activities, and could more likely tolerate the treatment.

Benefits of light exercise during chemotherapy

Active exercising need not be rigorous during chemotherapy, experts say. In fact, mild activities like walking around the neighborhood, stretching, doing some light yoga, or some minimal exercises on strength at home can be rewarding. These exercises help to help maintain muscle activity, increase circulation, promote heart health, and minimize the oftentimes tired sensation that those patients get.

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Walking may support mental well-being

Physical activity can have a positive effect on mental overall health. Treatments for cancer can be emotionally draining and cause feelings of stress, anxiety and low mood. Patients who move regularly tend to feel better about themselves and their health, have better sleep and improved mood. Actually, some studies indicate that walking might maintain cognitive function, also known as preventing "chemo brain" while being treated.

Overall, there are indications that simple activities like walking and light home exercise can have an impact during chemotherapy. The study indicates that moderate intensity exercise will prevent or alleviate fatigue and improve physical function and quality of life. Physical activity, like walking, for many patients could be a modest, yet highly beneficial, step during the entire path to cancer care.

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