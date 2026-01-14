Waking Up To Multiple Alarms? Expert Says, 'You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep'

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Getting out of bed can be challenging when you wake up to a single alarm, yet allowing yourself to use several alarms every morning to get up may be indicative of a definite sign that your body is not as rested as it needs to be. The experts on sleeping note that a healthysleep is not about getting the hours, but it is about waking up on your own, feeling refreshed and having to sustain energy throughout the day. It is understood that using the snoozing button many times or using a number of alarms interferes with the normal sleep cycle of the body. This behaviour is usually a sign of sleep deprivation or of low sleep quality.
When you are rested, your body will go through its sleep cycles in the most productive manner, and you will be able to wake up without the groggy and lost feeling.The use of alarm mechanisms causes your brain to leave the deep sleep phases in a very sudden way, creating sleep inertia, a state of mental fog, lack of alertness and low concentration, which may take hours to ease.
Dr. Manvir Bhatia, a Senior Neurologist and Sleep Specialist, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, AIIMS, Reveals
"The amount of sleep you need depends on age, but for most adults it's between seven and eight-and-a-half hours. Only a small minority can function well on less than five hours. If you need multiple alarms to wake up, it's a sign you're not getting enough sleep. Healthy sleep means waking up naturally, feeling refreshed, and staying productive through the day."
The duration of sleep needed per night differs according to age, but in the case of the majority of adults, according to the experts, it is between seven to eight and a half hours of sleep. Although there are a few cases where a minor percentage of the population is able to work with less than five hours of sleep. In most cases, people who have fewer than seven hours of sleep on a regular basis may suffer adverse effects on their physical well-being and mental processes, as well as their mood.
Besides the necessity of many alarms, there are also a number of other symptoms that reveal that a person does not get enough sleep:
Sleeping well does not merely mean being in bed and perfect sleep will enable you to:
Sleep does not necessarily have to be significantly improved through drastic lifestyle changes.Small steps can make a difference:
When you are getting enough sleep hours every day and still feel tired in the morning, it is time to seek the services of a sleep expert. Sleep quality may be impaired by conditions like insomnia, sleep apnea or abnormal sleep patterns, even when sufficient time is available. Getting up with several alarms is not only a morning routine, but that is also your body telling you that you need more sleep. Studies reveal that seven or eight-and-a-half hours of good sleep should be given the first priority in order to wake up naturally, stay refreshed and remain productive during the day. The ability to hear these signals may be the very first move towards a healthier existence.
