Vitamin D3 Overdose: What Causes Hypervitaminosis And What Are Its Side Effects On The Body?

What happens to your body when you take excess vitamin D supplements without consulting your doctor?

No human being can live a healthy and active life without vitamins. From ensuring boosting immune health to ensuring good quality sleep, all the credit goes to daily vitamin intake. There are many types of vitamins and all of them play diverse roles in our body. For instance, Vitamin D3 is very essential for your mental health, quality sleep, ensures and increases calcium absorption in the body, prevents bone decay and boosts its density thereby preventing diseases like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

If you are taking vitamins , especially vitamin D naturally that is through food, direct sunlight and fruits, you do not need to worry about overdose. However, if you are taking supplements drug overdose is an issue even with vitamins. There is a specific amount of vitamin D that you must consume every day and not more. This is why you must follow a doctors prescription. Vitamin D overdose can lead to vitamin toxicity which will show up in various symptoms in your body. What happens when you consume too much vitamin D?

5 Serious Side Effects Of Vitamin D Toxicity

High Blood Pressure: Vitamin D supplements are essential for your body only when prescribed by your doctor. Excess consumption can lead to overdose and toxicity which can cause high blood pressure in your body.

Very High Blood Calcium Levels: Vitamin D helps increase the absorption of calcium in the body, But, if you take too many supplements, it can be detrimental. There will be an excess buildup of calcium in the body which will eventually lead to high blood calcium levels or hypercalcemia.

Gastrointestinal Problems: Vitamin D overdose can cause gastric problems like stomach ache and improper bowel movements and problems with gut and digestive health.

Mental Health Problems: Proper dosage of vitamin D can help your mental health but an overdose can lead to mood swings, depression, confusion and psychosis.

Kidney Complications: Vitamin D overdose can also lead to kidney complications and damage. Excess Vitamin D causes high build-up of calcium in the blood. This in turn leads to frequent urination and diuretic symptoms because of which your kidneys may be at risk of failure or other problems.

What To Do When You Have Vitamin D Toxicity?

Vitamin D toxicity can cause immediate symptoms like nausea, vomiting, weakness and frequent urination. During this time, your doctor may advice you to stop taking any more vitamin D and also reduce the intake of dietary calcium. This is because, more calcium intake will lead to more build-up and severe symptoms. Your doctor might also prescribe intravenous fluids and medications, such as corticosteroids or bisphosphonates.