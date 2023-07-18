Vitamin D Toxicity Can Cause Acute Renal Failure: The Dos And Don'ts Of Taking Supplements

Individual requirements for Vitamin D may vary. Hence it is important to consult a doctor who can determine the optimal dosage for your specific needs.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to serious complications such as low blood calcium (hypocalcemia), low blood phosphate (hypophosphatemia), rickets in children, and osteomalacia in adults. Taking too much Vitamin D is also harmful to health. Vitamin D toxicity can lead to a buildup of calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia), which can cause nausea, vomiting, weakness, frequent urination and even kidney failure. A case of acute renal failure resulting from Vitamin D toxicity was recently reported in Military Medicine.

The researchers at Midwestern University, USA, raised concern about the rising cases of Vitamin toxicity, which they attribute to the easy availability of over-the-counter supplements.

The patient, a 22-year-old military inductee, was hospitalized after two weeks of vomiting, nausea and severe jaw pain. His creatinine levels rose to 3.5 mg/Dl. He informed doctors that he had been taking multivitamin, B-12, and Vitamin D supplements daily. Tests revealed a very high level of serum Vitamin D 25 hydroxy. When inquired further, the patient confirmed taking at least 10,000 IU of Vitamin D daily for the past six months in to the hope to increase his testosterone levels.

His acute kidney injury was deemed secondary to Vitamin D hypervitaminosis and his jaw pain secondary to his hypercalcemia and increased bone reabsorption.

The authors highlighted the need to increase awareness and education regarding the use of supplements.

Here are a few things doctors want people to keep in mind before considering Vitamin D supplementation.

Vitamin D supplementation for children: Dos and Don'ts

Dr Nehal Shah, Consultant Paediatrician, NHSRCC Hospital, Mumbai, stated, "When beginning vitamin D supplementation for children, it's important to consult a pediatrician, who may perform certain blood tests like Vit D levels to recommend the appropriate dosage. It is also very important to administer the vitamin D supplement as per the pediatrician's instructions. It is important to select a vitamin D supplement that is suitable for children, such as syrup, drops or chewable tablets."

While supplements are important, parents should also ensure their child receives a well-rounded diet that includes foods rich in vitamin D, such as fortified dairy products, the paediatrician noted.

"Moderate sunlight exposure helps the body produce vitamin D naturally. Encourage outdoor activities while taking appropriate sun safety measures. Also, schedule regular follow-up appointments with the pediatrician to monitor your child's progress, ensure appropriate supplementation, and make any necessary adjustments. Avoid excessive supplementation or self-medication without medical guidance. Additionally, it's important to avoid excessive sun exposure without protection to prevent the risk of sunburn or skin damage," Dr Shah added.

Vitamin D supplementation for adults: Dos and Don'ts

Dr Pankaj Verma, Sr Consultant Internal Medicine at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Gurugram, wants adults to be aware of certain things to avoid Vitamin D toxicity.

Before starting any supplementation, it's a must to take medical consultation to assess your individual needs and determine the appropriate dosage for you.

Have your Vitamin D levels tested to establish a baseline and monitor your progress over time.

Take the recommended dosage as advised. Excessive intake can lead to toxicity.

Vitamin D synthesis occurs when your skin is exposed to sunlight. Incorporate moderate sunlight exposure to complement supplementation.

While supplementation can be beneficial, it's important to maintain a well-rounded diet that includes foods rich in Vitamin D, such as fatty fish, fortified dairy products, and egg yolks.

Avoid self-diagnosing a Vitamin D deficiency.

Stick to the recommended dosage and avoid exceeding it without medical supervision.

How to ensure that you get enough Vitamin D naturally

Suparna Mukherjee, In-charge, Clinical Nutrition Department, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Narayana Health City Bangalore, suggested "Vitamin D synthesis occurs when your skin is exposed to sunlight. Incorporate moderate sunlight exposure to complement supplementation. Routine sun exposure is preferable for 10 to 15 minutes."

She also recommended including foods rich in Vitamin D, such as fatty fish, fortified dairy products, and egg yolks.

"Certain products like milk, curd and cooking oil are fortified with vitamin D. Always read the nutrition level before buying the products as certain milk products contain Vitamin D and not all. Labels should be read properly to understand nutritional values. When you are exposed to sun avoid using base creams or sunscreens as this will reduce the benefit from the sunlight. To maintain the body's vitamin D level, good fat is always very helpful, so include good fat in the diet," she noted.

The expert also warned people against self-diagnosing a Vitamin D deficiency from past experience, and to avoid exceeding the supplement dosage without medical supervision.

