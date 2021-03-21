Vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin is not only essential for healthy bones, but it also plays a pivotal role in boosting the function of your immune system. Studies have also found that vitamin D deficiency can weaken the immune system and make you vulnerable to Covid-19. However, a new study has found that vitamin D supplementation may lower the risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized for Covid-19. Also Read - COVID-19: Older people more prone to reinfection, unusual coronavirus symptoms to look out for

As per the findings of the study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, at least 1,000 units weekly must be given to these patients. For the study, researchers analyzed the data of 124 adult patients with low vitamin D that was measured up to 90 days before their admission for Covid-19. Also Read - COVID-19 Punjab News: Educational institutes to remain shut amid coronavirus surge

Can Vitamin D Supplementation Reduce Covid-19 Risk Completely?

Preliminary studies have shown that low levels of vitamin D deficiency are linked to low levels of vitamin D with a higher mortality rate among patients with Covid-19. A study published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research found that older adults are more likely to be deficient in vitamin D and may make you vulnerable to Covid-19 infection. Also Read - New French coronavirus variant can hide from COVID-19 nasal-swab tests

The study examined the role of vitamin D supplementation in Covid-19. The researchers found that it could prevent inflammation in other respiratory diseases, including Covid-19, but more research is required to examine the role of vitamin D supplementation in people infected with the coronavirus.

As per the study results, patients who received supplements were less likely to die or mechanically ventilated following admission. Co-author Corinne Levitus, DO, of Montefiore Health System and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, recommends that even if they haven’t found a definite link between severe Covid and vitamin D supplementation, it is clear that patients with low vitamin D should receive supplementation to mitigate the risk of severe Covid-19.

How Much Vitamin D Is Enough?

As mentioned, vitamin D is an essential nutrient required by the body to perform various functions, including bolstering the immune system. One of the best ways to synthesize vitamin D naturally is getting enough exposure to the Sun. According to the study published in the Journal of Pharmacology & Pharmacotherapeutics, the suggested measure to determine the levels of vitamin D in the system is the 25-hydroxyvitamin D level [25(OH)D] test. Someone whose 25(OH)D is greater than 20 ng/ml have enough of the nutrient. Anything less than 20 ng/ml is insufficient, and under 12 ng/ml is considered deficient.

To meet the daily requirement of vitamin D, which is 400-800 international units per day (IU/day), you need to keep in mind the following things:

Sun is the best source of vitamin D, so get enough sunlight every day

Consume more fatty fish such as tuna, mackerel, sardines, etc. and seafood

Include mushrooms in your diet because they are at risk of vitamin D

Eat more egg-yolks to up your vitamin D intake

Try including fortified foods, including cow’s milk, orange juice, yoghurt, tofu, etc.

Ask your doctor to recommend vitamin D supplements if you are deficient

(with inputs from agencies)