Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms In Fingers: 5 Warning Signs Your Body Doesn't Have Enough Vitamin D

Your fingers can reveal more about your health than you think. From tingling and stiffness to brittle nails, here are 5 subtle signs in your hands that may be pointing to a vitamin D deficiency and why paying attention to them can protect your overall wellbeing.

Vitamin D is what is commonly called the sunshine vitamin, and rightly so. It is essential in ensuring good bones, muscles and the effective operation of the immune system. What normal individuals are not aware of is that a lack of Vitamin D can even show up through the fingers and hands. These are small indications that one may be neglecting, but they might be early signs that your body is in need of a certain nutrient. These symptoms can be treated early enough to make a difference before they start affecting your general well being.

Here are the Five warning signs in your fingers that could be due to the lack of vitamin D are listed below, and why you must never overlook them

Numbness or Tingling in the fingers

Among the most frequent and ignored indicators of a low level of vitamin D a tingling sensation in the fingers can be noted. This may be experiencing pins and needles, numbness or an electric shock of a sudden. Vitamin D plays the role of maintaining calcium within the body, and as the calcium reduces as a result of deficiency, the nerve functioning is also impacted. This may cause irritation to the nerve and which causes tingling or numbness in the fingertips. When the feeling happens regularly, and you have no obvious result such as the pressure or the posture problems, then it is time to test your vitamin D levels.

Weakness of the Muscles And Inability to Hold Objects Easy

Vitamin D is significant in the functioning of muscles. The small muscles in your hands and fingers can be weakened when your body lacks sufficient amounts of it. You might experience poor grip strength you can hardly open the jars, hold heavy things or have a good grip. This weakness has the potential to deteriorate overtime when the deficiency is not fixed. This decline can be especially observed by people working quite long hours on computers, artists, writers, and anyone who uses their hands greatly. Low vitamin D might be an unnoticeable cause in case daily activities begin to feel abnormally challenging.

Joint pain, Stiffness Or Swollen fingers

Vitamin D deficiency may also lead to pains in the joints since the vitamin is a significant contributor to the absorbing of calcium and the development of bones. Bones and joints may become sufferers when the levels of vitamin D decrease. Others will experience stiffness or swelling of certain joints in the fingers.

Split Nails Or Nail Changes

There is much that can be known about your inner health through your fingernails. Vitamin D is beneficial in the growth of the nails as it assists in the absorption of calcium and therefore deficiency can present itself as the weak, brittle, or peeling nails. Small dents or ridges can also be observed in case of severe cases. When you have nails that are brittle regardless of your good hand care, the poor levels of vitamin D may be causing this.

Affected Blood Circulation

Blood circulation may also be affected by low levels of vitamin D. There are also those who have abnormally cold fingers despite the warm weather. This is due to the fact that vitamin D is involved in vascular health, and deficiency will be involved in the process of blood circulation in small vessels. Vitamin D deficiency is normally associated with poor circulation, which improves upon restoration of the levels.

Why You Can't Afford To Overlook These Signs

The deficiency in vitamin D is very prevalent, especially among individuals who spend most of their time in the house or reside in polluted cities or people with dark skin colour. Deficiency left unattended may result in the weakening of bones, chronic exhaustion, higher vulnerability to infection and irreversible nerve or muscle damages.

Important Note: In case you observe several of the above mentioned signs, then it is worth considering getting a simple blood test. The difference can be enormous, and one can increase the number of sun hours, use supplements only in consultation with a doctor, and eat foods that contain vitamin D, such as milk , fatty fish and eggs.Maybe what your fingernails are saying you should listen to it which will help you avoid larger problems with health in the future.