Vitamin D deficiency symptoms: 6 warning signs your skin may show when vitamin D levels drop too low

Are you suffering from vitamin D deficiency? Look out for these 6 warning signs on your skin.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 10, 2026 5:27 PM IST

Are you suffering from vitamin D deficiency? Look out for these warning signs on your skin.

Vitamin D is an important supplement for supporting overall health, especially bones, the immune system, and skin. When people think of vitamin D deficiency, they often assume that it includes signs of fatigue, reduction of overall bone health, but do not recognise some early warning that the skin shows. Skin is both a barrier and a reflection of our internal organs, and certain changes are visible on the skin as indicators of lower vitamin D levels. If we recognise these symptoms early on, we have the opportunity to take strict action before more serious complications arise.

Vitamin D Deficiency Symptoms: 6 Warning Signs That Can Show Up On Your Skin

Your skin often reflects what is happening inside your body and a lack of vitamin D can sometimes show up there first. Here are some warning signs of vitamin d deficiency that you should never ignore:

Skin Becomes Dry and Itchy

Lack of vitamin D affects the moisture retention abilities of skin, which can lead to dry, irritated, and persistently itchy skin. Often, these signs are visible on the exposed parts of your body, including your face, arms, and legs. Skin becomes rough, flaky and tight; these are the signs that skin is not getting an ample amount of nutrients to remain hydrated and healthy.

Slow Healing Wounds

Vitamin D is a vital nutrient that assists in cell repair and the regeneration of tissues. When the body lacks vitamin D, it becomes harder for the body to repair minor injuries caused by cuts, scrapes, or bruises. If you notice that any of the wounds take a longer time to fade or close up than usual, this may signal Vitamin D deficiency in your skin's healing process.

Eczema or Dermatitis

Vitamin D is beneficial to support the immune system, but a decrease in vitamin D levels results in serious inflammatory skin issues. This can include round, red, itchy and inflamed areas of skin that may typically occur on elbows, hands, and behind the knees. These signs show that you may be deficient in vitamin D and further lead to frequent flare-ups on the skin, which are difficult to control.

Increased Acne Breakouts

Low levels of vitamin D contribute to high inflammation in the skin, which can cause acne and also disrupt the skin's oil production. This leads to the production of excess sebum, clogged pores and more frequent breakouts, especially in adults. Whereas, Adequate vitamin D is essential for clear and balanced skin.

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Skin Discolouration or Dullness

A deficiency of vitamin D can leave the skin looking pale, uneven and lacklustre. Since vitamin D supports healthy blood circulation and melanin production, its deficiency may reduce the skin's natural radiance, and the skin may become blotchy or washed out.

Psoriasis Flare-Ups

Vitamin D regulates the proper functioning of the skin, and without enough availability of it, serious skin conditions like psoriasis appear. This may lead to thicker, inflamed patches on the skin, mainly on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. This also results in a feeling of itchiness and pain in those areas.

Your skin is an early indicator of what's happening in your body, and makes you aware in time before it leads to serious complications. Vitamin D deficiency often leads to dry skin, delay in wound healing, inflammation, and skin colour changes. If you experience such symptoms, it is worth discussing with your doctor and taking prescribed supplementation. Prioritising your skin's health is essential for overall well-being.

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